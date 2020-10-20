Final Fantasy 14 Make it Rain seasonal event returns

The Final Fantasy 14 Make It Rain season event is returning from October 21.

If you didn’t know already, Final Fantasy 14 seasonal events are special occasions that occur every year at a particular time and the Make it Rain campaign will see adventurers can earn unique and exclusive rewards from completing a series of quests.

This event, which hasn't been seen since 2017, will offer a 50 per cent increase to MGP (Manderville Gold Saucer Points) rewards during the campaign, and you will be able to purchase discounted items from housing furnishings, fashion accessories, and a range of other in-game items from previous events that you may have missed.

Some of the hardest to obtain mounts in Final Fantasy 14 can be exchanged for MGP, such as the Archon Throne worth 750k MGP and the Sabotender Emperador which is worth 2 million MGP. So if you’ve been trying to save up that MGP, now might be the best time to earn a little more.

New #FFXIV Developers' Blog: 📜 Consider a Parasol, It Looks like Rain! 🌐 https://t.co/ZJyglcSyJPWorried about rain? 🤔 Don't be! Worry about carrying all that MGP from the Make It Rain Campaign! 💰 pic.twitter.com/Kxqx0owFymOctober 19, 2020

The event will last from October 21 to November 20. A free login campaign has also just been announced, where you can enjoy up to 96 hours of free game time until November 23, so there’s plenty of time to earn that sweet MGP.

For information on how to begin the Make it Rain seasonal event you can read the developers’ blog .

This year Square Enix have brought a handful of events to Final Fantasy 14, such as The Rising yearly anniversary celebration, the Moonfire Faire summer event and the Yo-kai Watch: Gather One, Gather All collaboration, but it's unclear whether or not the Halloween-themed All Saints’ Wake wake will make a return as well.

Earlier this year, there were a number of delays to the Reflections in Crystal patch 5.3 due to the coronavirus, so plans were changed to make room for development. Even so, Final Fantasy 14’s Reflections in Crystal patch, which saw an end to the main story of the Shadowbringers expansion, was a massive success. Patch 5.3 ’s release in August saw the games’ free trial include all of the base game as well as the Heavensward expansion, meaning hundreds of hours of free content.

Final Fantasy 14 has also recently gotten a new update with Patch 5.35 with and Patch 5.4 expected to arrive in December.