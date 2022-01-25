Final Fantasy 14 is back on sale thanks to its new Oceania server

Final Fantasy 14 has returned to digital stores after disappearing for over a month due to overloading demand, and we have the launch of the game's new Oceania server to thank for it.

The Starter and Complete editions of the game are now available through digital stores, but Final Fantasy 14's beloved free trial is still suspended. Square Enix says "the situation will be monitored regularly to identify a time in which registrations can be reopened."

Square Enix announced the launch of the Oceania server alongside patch 6.08, which is rolling out today, January 25. This server will add five new worlds to the game to help distribute the game's population while giving players in Australia, New Zealand, and other Southeast Asian countries a dedicated place to connect (though other servers will obviously remain accessible). Square Enix even drew up a Hydaelyn-style map of Australia and New Zealand to celebrate.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Oceania server will offer free world transfers for existing players beginning January 26, and playing on its new worlds will grant double XP up to level 80. You'll also receive gold and silver Chocobo feathers which can be redeemed in-game for low- or mid-level gear, 1 million Gil for reaching level 30 in any class, and 15 free days of play time (once per account). These bonuses will only be available "until the active player populations of the worlds in question have grown to a specified number," so if you're looking to move, get in while the getting's good.

This is just the "first part" of Final Fantasy 14's ongoing global server expansion, Square Enix says. The publisher previously committed to adding more worlds and servers over the next 18 months . The North American data center will add four new worlds in August 2022, for example, while the European data center will get four new worlds in July. This plan was announced a few weeks after the game was pulled from stores following the launch of the Endwalker expansion, which was plagued by lengthy login queues.