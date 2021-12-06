Final Fantasy 14 director offers seven free game days as an apology for queues

Final Fantasy 14's director has apologized for queue times in Endwalker's early access period, and has offered seven days of free game time to make up for it.

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida published a blog post on behalf of the development team at Square Enix in the wake of Endwalker's release. Directly addressing the server congestion that's been present since the expansion launched in early access on December 3, Yoshida revealed that all servers had actually hit their caps, making it incredibly difficult for players to log in.

As a result, players have encountered queues of thousands of players attempting to log in to any given Final Fantasy 14 server. Additionally though, Yoshida actually reveals Square Enix has been observing set periods of higher congestion on servers throughout the world, and has actually published the times of higher congestion over on the blog post.

"For this, I am truly sorry," Yoshida adds in the blog post. As an extended apology, the director revealed that when Endwalker officially launches tomorrow on December 7, all players will receive seven free game days, no matter if they're currently on a paid monthly subscription or not.

This is surely welcome news for the thousands of Final Fantasy 14 players around the world who've been struggling to log in since the end of last week. Endwalker's launch tomorrow brings about the conclusion of the current story arc of Final Fantasy 14, a conflict that's been raging for over a decade now, but also sets the stage for the next storyline to kick off. Square Enix's MMORPG has been going for well over a decade, but it's never felt bigger than this.

