Watch Felicia Day talk Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk and being a Sean Bean style death magnet

At PAX East 2020, we were lucky enough to spend some time with Felicia Day, star of hit shows like Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Supernatural, creator of the hilarious web series The Guild and voice talent for some of your favorite games. She spoke about her latest project, The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos, her dreams of a Fallout TV show and why she considers herself the female Sean Bean when it comes to untimely ends.

"I get killed all the time," she tells GamesRadar. "I don't know what it is about me, I actually stopped taking jobs where I was dying. I was just like I don't want to do this again, I don't want to be Sean Bean anymore."

"I have maybe a killable quality to me," she laughs.

The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos is a tactical RPG filled with magic and monsters, and will be released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One this summer. Day plays an "uppity and condescending" wizard, and Day promises there's lot of humor and crazy characters to enjoy. "They're laugh out loud ridiculous."

You can also catch Day streaming on her Twitch channel and check out her new book, Embrace Your Weird: Face Your Fears and Unleash Creativity.

