Far Cry 5 just got meaner, with New Game+ and Infamous modes

You might think you've beaten Far Cry 5 , but like a horror movie murderer it's just come back stronger and tougher. With its Title Update 10 the game just got a New Game+ mode and an Infamous difficulty setting.

The New Game+ mode lets you keep all your character progression and replay the campaign. That means you'll hang on to money, vehicles, perks, Prestige points, outfits and of course, weapons. There are some other advantages too.

"Some existing perks can be now be stacked, allowing you to make use of spare perk points to further improve your abilities," says Ubisoft. "This applies to ammo bags, so that you never run out when the going gets tough! But you can also reduce the cooldown time for your Guns and Fangs for Hire to make sure they have your back at all times."

Infamous difficulty packs exactly what you'd expect: enemies with more health, who can inflict more damage and who react much faster when they spot you. But, if you manage to complete a New Game + run on Infamous difficulty, you'll unlock a 'Rook' outfit for your Far Cry 5 character. You can never have too many pairs of jeans, after all.