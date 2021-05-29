Fans protest the decision to stop developing Total War: Three Kingdoms with review bombs

Players unhappy at Creative Assembly's decision to stop development on Total War: Three Kingdoms have begun review bombing the game on Steam.

Since May 27, 2021, 4000+ new reviews have been added to the game's Steam storefront, most of which give a "mostly negative" rating.

The turn-based strategy game only released back in May 2019, but already developer Creative Assembly has halted development in favor of committing resources to another Romance of the Three Kingdoms project, therefore "increasing [the studio's] focus on this novel's rich cast of characters and their individual and unique narratives, taking the core of what made Total War: Three Kingdoms so special and pushing it further" (thanks, Eurogamer ).

"Way to stop producing content for a game called Total War: THREE KINGDOMS without actually getting to the THREE KINGDOMS part," complained one player , who has spent 745 hours in-game. "You also mentioned multiple times that you were going to be releasing a northern expansion, guess that's down the toilet as well. Good job CA, you absolute hacks."

Another simply says: "The game has been abandoned. Thanks, CA."

"The game is good what is not good is to review bomb it just because you disagree," suggests another , which gives a thumbs up. "It's stuff like this that makes Steam reviews a bad thing. Find better things to do than to review bomb it because they stopped supporting this. Yes, it sucks, but that does not give the right not review bomb it like this it's a good game. Put your voice on other platforms."

ICYMI, Total War: Warhammer 3 is set to launch later this year in 2021 .

"Embarking on a new grand campaign, you will be tasked with saving or exploiting the power of a dying god," the official blurb read at the time. "Each race offers a unique journey through the nightmarish Chaos Realm, culminating in an endgame that will determine the fate of the world."

It sounds like Total War: Warhammer 3 is going to be bigger than the previous two games before it, with the official press release from Sega touting "strategy gaming on a scale yet unseen." It also sounds as though this upcoming game will be the final entry in the ongoing trilogy, wrapping up the events of the past two games in one climactic installment.

When Total War: Warhammer 3 releases at some point later this year on PC, you'll be able to purchase it through Steam, the Epic Games Store, or directly from Sega.