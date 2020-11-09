Fan-made PS5 controller shows what a crossover with the Nintendo Switch might look like

A fan-made concept imagines a world where a Nintendo Switch and a PS5 can be used via the same controller. The hybrid, designed by YouTuber and TikToker Kashama (but shared on Twitter), shows the controller switching seamlessly between the two consoles.

PS5 x Nintendo Switchpic.twitter.com/fqE8LpfgWQNovember 9, 2020

Starting out with the Switch, Kashama uses a touchscreen to flick between games like Minecraft, Fortnite, and Mario Kart. When they decide they'd rather play some PS5 games, however, they hit a button at the centre of the controller, which adjusts to match the dimensions of the PS5 controller. From there, they can use that exact same touchscreen to load into Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Kashama's creation and production values are impressive enough that it took me looking through the rest of their speculative technology-focused videos to ensure it wasn't a real invention - their take on a next-gen PSP is very high-tech, but definitely isn't real. Obviously it's pretty unlikely that Nintendo and Sony would be planning a crossover console together, but there's no reason we can't enjoy speculation over what that might look like.

If you're eagerly awaiting the technology of the future, then the good news is that next-gen is just days away. Nintendo isn't likely to be releasing a new console very soon, but with the Xbox Series X release date tomorrow and the PS5 release date following hot on its heels, we're about to take a big leap forward in gaming tech.

