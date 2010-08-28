Fallout: New Vegas ESRB rating reveals "sexual activity with a robot"

There are robot prostitutes in Fallout: New Vegas. Ifthis newshad been revealed any other way, it would only have been mildly amusing, but because it wasrevealed by the ESRB's description of the game's content, it's extremely amusing.We know it didn't go down this way, but all we can imagine isa thin-lipped, snarling woman with Betty White hair dictating to a typist in a drier-than-Death-Valley voice, "There is also an extended sequence suggesting sexual activity with a robot."

We're sorry to say that the ESRB also notes that there's no direct depiction of the act. Instead, the screen fades to black and"suggestive dialog is heard in the background." What kind of suggestive dialog, you ask? Here are a few examples: "Fisto reporting for duty . . . Please assume the position," "I suppose I should test you out . . . Servos active!" and "Something wrong with someone if they got to f**k a machine."



Above: We just want topleasure you with our clawsssssss!

Oh Fisto, you're just the living end. TheESRB's summaryalso contains descriptions of other scenes, so don't read it if you're uptight about spoilers. Oh yeah, the game's out October 19th in North America and October 22nd in Europe blah blah robot sex.

