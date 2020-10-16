Fall Guys gets a lot harder in this fan-made Dark Souls crossover

YouTuber and Unreal Engine developer Sanadsk has put a unique spin on Fall Guys by inserting Mediatonic's joyful, bean-filled bumble royale into the world of Dark Souls. In a trailer published earlier this week (via PC Gamer), Sanadsk introduced Fall Guys: Prepare to Dive edition.

It's a surprisingly detailed project, with its own minigames, character customisation, and what looks like some pretty effective multiplayer. The thing is, the bright, colourful, game show-style of Fall Guys is very different to the dark, grimy, and extremely deadly Dark Souls world of Lordran. As a result, both the mini-games and those who compete in them look very different in Sanadsk's creation.

For example, let's start with Abyss Escape, in which players have to make a mad dash for a portal across a pockmarked landscape over an inky-black sea, or The Lost City, where fire-tornadoes spin over a river of lava. Even Swamp Run, which looks closest to some of the actual Fall Guys modes, looks like something that would chew you up and spit you out for fun.

Then there are the Fall Guys themselves. While Mediatonic's offering puts you in control of an adorable bean in the guise of everything from a hotdog to Sonic the Hedgehog, Sanadsk's 'beans' are more sack-shaped, and by the time you customise them with some of Dark Souls' most iconic pieces of headgear, the effect is frankly horrifying.

Fall Guys Season 2 is likely to be a little nicer to play, but if you fancy something tougher, Sanadsk says that 'FallSouls', as the game has been dubbed, is 'coming soon', so you'll be able to check it out for yourself.

If you're hoping for some extra challenge out of Fall Guys but want something a little less scary, Season 2 has a new Slime Survivors playlist where you can really show off your skills.