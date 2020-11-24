Fall Guys crowned Best Family Game at the Golden Joystick Awards

Fall Guys has been voted the Golden Joystick Award 2020's Best Family Game. The win is just another part of a stellar year for developer Mediatonic, after the title became one of 2020's biggest games.

It doesn't take long to realise just how adorable Fall Guys is, but the 'bumble royale' had to beat some stiff competition in order to claim this year's title. Other nominees in this category included a suite of Nintendo games known for both their family-friendly vibes and their famously devoted fans. The full list of nominees were:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fall Guys (winner)

Pokemon Sword & Shield

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Moving Out

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

What helped Fall Guys clinch the vote is its widespread appeal. Its soft-play meets Takeshi's Castle aesthetic and cute-and-cuddly characters (dressed in all manner of hilarious costumes) made it perfect for younger audiences, while the heart-pounding tension of some rounds meant that even the most die-hard player could find plenty of excitement.

The result quickly became one of the hits of 2020. After its release in August, Fall Guys became one of the biggest games of the summer almost overnight. It dominated streaming services like Twitch, sold in droves on PC, and became the most-downloaded PlayStation Plus game in the service's history. Since that incredible launch, Mediatonic has kept us entertained with a Medieval-themed Full Guys season 2, with the promise of plenty more chaotic minigames on the horizon.