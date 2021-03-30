Extreme Carnage to redefine Venom's deadlier offspring

Marvel is keeping the Carnage coming in July. The publisher just announced an Extreme Carnage 'saga' kicking off in July's Extreme Carnage Alpha #1.

After promising the current King in Black will redefine what Venom is, Extreme Carnage "redefines Marvel’s fiercest symbiote," according to the publisher.

The event will be written by the Eisner-nominated Phillip Kennedy Johnson, who pens Alien for Marvel and just took over as DC's new Action Comics and Superman writer.

The title is almost certainly being timed to coincide with Carnage's big-screen debut in Sony's Venom sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, currently scheduled for a September 17 release.

"Phage. Scream. Lasher. Riot. Agony. This July, the five Life Symbiotes will face their greatest challenge yet, courtesy of their big bad older brother: Carnage," reads Marvel's description.

"The Life Foundation symbiotes have always tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with the often-bloodthirsty impulses of the symbiotes. But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after King in Black and Carnage has plans for his younger siblings."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel announced the title with teaser artwork by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho. The publisher also promised Extreme Carnage will feature an unnamed "all-star group of talent."

Although not named in the announcement, the blacked-out "classified" section of the teaser image might be Marvel's most famous symbiote Venom, who Marvel has been hinting might be getting a new look in King in Black.

Extreme Carnage arrives as Marvels's long-time symbiote writer Donny Cates ends his long-running tenure with Venom #200 on May 12.

"After King in Black, everything we thought we knew about the symbiotes will have changed. Every man, woman, and child in the Marvel Universe will finally understand the massive threat the symbiotes represent, and the symbiotes that are still among us are now in the crosshairs of some extremely angry, scared, and powerful forces," Johnson explains in the announcement.

"In the pages of Extreme Carnage, we'll not only explain what Carnage is in this new, post-King in Black era but also see a return-to-form for the deadliest symbiotes that have ever lived while putting them on a lethal new path for the future."

