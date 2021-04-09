Extreme Carnage: Scream launches a series of one-shots starring the children of Venom

Marvel Comics has unveiled the second part of its Extreme Carnage event, in what the publisher now says will be a series of one-shots, each focusing on a different symbiote 'child' of Venom.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The announcement of the second one-shot, Extreme Carnage: Scream, comes hot on the heels of Marvel's reveal that the newly resurrected Flash Thompson will appear in the story, starting in the Extreme Carnage: Alpha #1 kick-off one-shot.

Writer Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Chris Mooneyham will reunite for Extreme Carnage: Scream, having previously created the Scream: Curse of Carnage title together.

"Andi Benton has always been a fighter, and that's never been truer than since she bonded to the Scream symbiote a few months ago," reads Marvel's description of Extreme Carnage: Scream. "But even after Absolute Carnage and King in Black, Andi has never had to fight like this — and, worse still, if she can't save her symbiote from whatever unseen force is affecting it, she might have to do it alone…"

Chapman himself chimes in with the announcement, relishing his chance to pick up his ongoing narrative of the symbiote Scream and its human host Andi Benton.

"Extreme Carnage is a dream—scream?—come true. Not only am I utterly in awe of the sheer talent involved in mapping out this massive event, but I feel honored to be able to return to the character of Scream and further explore the complex relationship dynamics between them and Andi Benton," states Chapman.

"These two characters have such a profound bond with one another, whether fused together or torn apart, that every time I get to tell another chapter in their legacy feels like an immense privilege. Viva la Scream!"

Extreme Carnage: Scream #1 is due out July 14 with a cover by Skan, seen here. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full July 2021 solicitations, coming later this month.

