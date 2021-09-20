Etta James makes a surprise appearance in Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr #5

Keanu Reeves has been in bands for years, but for his new comic book series Brzrkr he's leaning on a classic musician to tell the story: Etta James. In September 29's Brzrkr #5 , a new arc opens up with some low-key moments and music.

Etta James' trademark song, 'At Last,' is put on the record player by Keanu's immortal warrior B (who happens to look just like Keanu) in an attempt to break through an impasse Doctor Diana Ahuja has had in trying to excavate the truth of B's past out of him. And from the looks of it, B (like Keanu Reeves) has an ear for great music, and it triggers Keanu to remember more about his centuries-long past.

Check out this preview of Brzrkr #5 by Reeves, co-writer Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, colorist Bill Crabtree, and letterer Clem Robins:

If you know Etta James' 'At Last!' record, you know it's the second song on side b - meaning B seemingly knows the record so well he can place the record needle right where 'At Last' begins, skipping the first song 'I Just Want To Make Love To You.'

(That song might be a little too much as an opening number for someone you're just getting to know better.)

Lee Garbett has drawn Brzrkr #5's main cover, with variant covers by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Declan Shalvey. Check them out here:

Brzrkr #5 (of 12) goes on sale on September 29. A collection of issues #1 - #4 goes on sale October 5 as Brzrkr Volume 1 .