Eternals: Thanos Rises delves into the civil war which split the Eternals and birthed their biggest regret

Thanos has been revealed as the big bad killing his fellow Eternals in the current ongoing series by KIeron Gillen and Esad Ribic, and now Marvel is diving into just how Thanos's birth changed the Eternals forever in the one-shot Eternals: Thanos Rises #1 .

Described in an evocatively dark way by Gillen as "the nativity of Thanos," Eternals: Thanos Rises is sets centuries ago - even before the stories of a young Thanos as seen in Thanos Rising . This is Thanos as one of the first children born of an Eternal, in violation of a law this superhuman race has against any kind of offspring.

Check out this preview of Eternals: Thanos Rises #1 by Gillen and artist Dustin Weaver:

Eternals: Thanos Rises #1 preview

"One of the side effects of having that big vision of Eternals, with a timeline stretching across the million years they've been on Earth, is that we can always do an issue like this," Gillen said when Eternals: Thanos Rises #1 was announced. "Choose an interesting, near mythic point, and then just do it.

"Which one to start with? It clearly had to be basically the nativity of Thanos, the whole civil war in the Eternals which led to his birth and all of that, rendered in the joys of Dustin-Weaver-o-vision," Gillen continued. "This is one of the more epic, brutal, and gleefully bleak issues I think I’ve ever written, and with Thanos at its heart, would you expect anything else?"

This issue delves into the Eternals' civil war centuries ago, which led to the rift between the main Eternals we know of, and the offshoot community of Eternals known as the Titanians (named because they ended up moving to Saturn's moon, Titan after this civil war).

Eternals series artist Esad Ribic has drawn the primary cover for Eternals: Thanos Rises #1, and he's joined with variant covers by Ron Lim, Weaver, Iban Coello, and Todd Nauck. Check them out here:

Eternals: Thanos Rises #1 covers

Eternals: Thanos Rises #1 goes on sale on September 15.