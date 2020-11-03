Enhanced and updated versions of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 coming to Steam this month

Third-person vampire adventure games BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 are getting updated and enhanced versions on Steam later this month. Check out the teaser trailer above and read on for more details.

Called BloodRayne: Terminal Reality (in honor of the original developer Terminal Reality), the two games' enhanced versions will support 4K resolutions, better rendering, high-quality cinematics, better lighting and other visual effects, and support for modern gamepads. It's also optimized for Windows 10.

Ziggurat Interactive is behind the enhanced and updated versions of both games.

The studio has focused on bringing back classic games from the '80s and '90s, and now it seems it's moving into the early aughts.

In BloodRayne, you'll play as a half-vampire, half-human assassin named Rayne who is killing Nazis in-between the World Wars. The third-person shooter will have you facing off against horrific creatures, hordes of soldiers, and every Nazi in her way to hunt down one man searching the world for occult relics to increase the Third Reich's power. I'm here for a half-vampire Nazi hunter with a great haircut, to be honest.

BloodRayne: Terminal Reality is set to release on November 20 on Steam and GOG. You can add it to your wishlist by heading here . If you already own the original games on either of the two platforms, you'll get the Terminal Cut upgrades for free. BloodRayne was originally released in 2002, with BloodRayne 2 coming two years later, so it's great to see that if you still own those games, you'll get a free upgrade nearly 20 years later.