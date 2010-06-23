England vs Slovenia according to 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa

Surely we can beat Slovenia? Well, FIFA can tell us - watch the highlights of our simulated game right here:

Loading up 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa and getting the AI to play as both teams is as close as you can get to watching the match without actually watching the match. And that familiar feeling comes flooding back as Slovenia absolutely boss the early stages of the first half.

Maybe Terry's mind is still on his spat with Capello, but regardless of reason, another massive goalkeeping blunder puts Slovenia ahead in the 31st minute. Capello can't believe it and neither can we.

But then things start to change. As half-time comes and goes, it's England who start to press. Slovenia look tired and some crucial challenges come flying in from Terry, raising the crowd. And the belief starts to come.



Above: How dare you wear the Cross of St George as a boob tube!

It's only ten minutes before England equalise, with Rooney slotting away a rebound in spectacular style. It's on like Donkey Kong.

In the 71st minute, England get themselves in front. And it's much-maligned but suddenly rather brilliant Emile Heskey who gets it. After a few heart-in-mouth moments, the final whistle comes and it's England who take the win.

The sad thing is, this is an absolutely believeable scenerio. Only England could make such a meal out of what should have been a simple game. But no matter - they're through to the round of 16. Come on, England!

