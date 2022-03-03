All Elden Ring Deathroot locations and how to use them

Elden Ring Deathroot locations are spread across the Lands Between, but Deathroot use isn't so clear. These little necrotic tubers are rare and valuable alike, especially for those building certain Faith-based builds in Elden Ring, so we've put together this guide on everything you need to know when it comes to collecting them, as well as how to deal with Gurranq, Beast Clergyman, the animalistic Deathroot dealer. Here's all the Elden Ring Deathroot locations and how to use them.

All Elden Ring Deathroot locations

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

There's a total of eight Deathroots located around Elden Ring, but most of these are quite hard to get, even when you know where they are. Deathroots are, as you might have guessed, associated with powerful necromantic magics, so players will find them usually after undead boss fights or in catacombs filled with angry skeletons. There's also quite a few of them possessed by the recurring Tibia Mariner boss fights spread across the game. Whichever you think you can get, check out the list below and map above to find all the Deathroots - it's a big process that'll take you through the whole game.

Dropped by the Tibia Mariner boss fight at Summonwater Village. Dropped by the Tibia Mariner boss fight outside the Carian Study Hall tower. Dropped by the Tibia Mariner boss fight at Wyndham Ruins, on the border between the Altus Plateau and Mt. Gelmir. Dropped by the Red Wolf of the Champion boss fight at the Gelmir Hero's Grave, the entrance to which is on a grassy plain at the higher points of the mountains. In a chest inside the Deathtouched Catacombs in Limgrave, behind the Black Knife Assassin boss fight (though not technically a reward for killing them). In a chest inside the Black Knife Catacombs in Liurnia, behind the Cemetery Shade boss fight (though again, not technically a reward for killing them).

We've yet to find more than this, though there's an (unfounded) rumour of another Tibia Mariner at Stargazer Ruins in Mountaintops of the Giants - but we checked and there's just a jellyfish on a lonely sightseeing tour. No really.

The Tibia Mariners themselves are relatively manageable as boss fights go, as by the time you've unlocked the areas they're in, you're usually at a level ready to take them on. As a rule though, you want to focus on them and not their summoned skeletons, using Torrent to back away whenever they lean back for a big area-of-effect attack, then scout the local area whenever they teleport to a new location.

These six Deathroots will get you a lot of good gear, and the important thing is that after getting your first one, you can speak to the Beast Clergyman (explained below) to get the Beast Eye, a special item that, simply by being in your inventory, will alert you to any nearby Deathroots with the message "the Beast Eye quivers". Once it does so, it's time to start searching around.

Deathroot use and what to do with them

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Once you have a Deathroot, head back to the Roundtable Hold and talk to D, Hunter of the Dead, the armoured figure who's sitting at the table itself (if he's not there, check the cemetery West of Summonwater Village). He's pretty taciturn, but if you have a Deathroot, he'll mark a location on your map in East Limgrave - a portal to a friend of his.

This portal will take you to the giant mass of fur and teeth known as Gurranq, Beast Clergyman, in the Bestial Sanctum in the Northernmost point of Dragonbarrow. Despite looking terrifying, Gurranq just wants your Deathroots (for now), and will give you a reward for each one brought to him. These rewards are generally Faith-based in nature, as Gurranq specialises in a particular kind of animal magic. Don't worry about conserving your Deathroots - they literally can't be used for any purpose but this one.

Gurranq Rewards

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Gurranq gives a reward for each of the Deathroots handed over, though the fourth one has… something of a catch associated with it, which we'll address below. Whenever you find one, simply teleport to the Site of Grace nearest to him and hand it over. You'll get these rewards in this order.

Clawmark Seal (Faith Catalyst) and Beast Eye (Key Item) Bestial Sling (Incantation) Bestial Vitality (Incantation) Beast's Roar (Ash of War) and a boss fight Beast Claw (Incantation) Stone of Gurranq (Incantation)

Gurranq boss fight

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The boss fight is actually with Gurranq himself, because while it's fine to enjoy Deathroots in moderation, the Beast Clergyman struggles to handle his and ends up going temporarily feral under their influence. Let's not mince words - he's a proper monster when this happens, moving incredibly quickly with a combination of sudden strikes and wide-spread ranged attacks. Even seasoned players can be killed in a single hit, and his magic can still do some damage even with your shield up.

The good news is that you don't need to beat him - once you take away about a fifth of his health, he'll suddenly scream and pass out. The next time you visit the Sanctum, he'll be back to normal like it never happened, accepting further Deathroots without the temporary loss of sanity.

So the best thing you can do here is distract him with Ash Spirit Summons. The high-end ones can do a lot of damage and keep his attention while you fire ranged attacks, or at least come in from behind for quick slashes. You'll want to be fast in this confrontation - Gurranq can punch through any defence easily, so shields won't help much here.

There's also a theory online (that we haven't confirmed) that you can agro the giant monster gargoyle angel on the door, the Black Kindred Blade, and provoke it into attacking through the doorway. If you manage it while Gurranq is in place, it'll hit him for massive damage, though the difficulty in setting up this combo might not be any more difficult than just hitting him yourself.

Elden Ring tips | Elden Ring Classes | Elden Ring Keepsakes | Elden Ring PS4 and PS5 comparison | How to get the Elden Ring horse | Elden Ring Rune farming locations | Elden Ring Summons | Elden Ring stats explained | Elden Ring Great Runes and Rune Arc farming | How to level up in Elden Ring | Elden Ring map fragments | Elden Ring respec and Larval Tears | Elden Ring merchants | Elden Ring Golden Seeds | Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations