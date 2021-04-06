Dying Light 2 map will be four times bigger than the original

The Dying Light 2 map will be four times bigger than its predecessor, and will be much more vertical than the original.

In a recent interview with WCCFTech , Łukasz Burdka, Senior Technology Programmer on Dying Light 2, reconfirmed that the map would still be living up to the earlier claims that it would be four times bigger, but added that it’s not a straightforward comparison. “The estimate that the map in Dying Light 2 is four times bigger than that of the original game is the most precise estimate that we can provide. The map of Dying Light 2 is much more vertical and gives many more exploration opportunities, so the city feels even bigger than it is.”

The interview also included two other members of the Dying Light 2 development team from over at Techland: Tomasz Szałkowski, Rendering Director, and Łukasz Burdka, Senior Technology Programmer. The three devs talked about the technology that was used to build the cityscape of Dying Light 2 and what awaits players in their vision of the zombie apocalypse.

They also talked about platforms, which have changed significantly during Dying Light 2’s extensive development. It was originally announced as a PS4 and Xbox One game back in 2016, and while it’s still coming to those consoles, it will now also ship on Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , and PS5 . Techland are keen to avoid the mistakes of Cyberpunk 2077 though, with Szałkowski saying that “We make every effort to ensure that the game's quality on PS4 or XBO is at the highest level. We started testing on the older generation consoles much earlier than in other projects”.

There will be plenty of performance enhancements for next-gen console owners though, with 4K, 60 FPS, and ray-tracing all on the cards. Techland recently reaffirmed the game's 2021 release date , so we shouldn’t have too much longer to wait to get our hands on the game.