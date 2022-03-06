Dying Light 2 is "seriously thinking" about a new game plus mode

Techland is "seriously thinking about" new game plus for Dying Light 2 .

While it's yet to be formally confirmed - Techland was quick to add that it's "too early to promise anything yet" - the team is seemingly considering the option for Dying Light 2 completionists.

The news came when a taciturn player responded to a tweet from the studio about its upcoming patch and hotfixes with a simple statement: "add new game plus". And it looks like Techland has been thinking about that, too.

NG+ is an option we're seriously thinking about, but it's too early to promise anything yet.March 4, 2022 See more

Still undecided on Dying Light 2?

"I know I've hammered the story and choices, but this is still a game that's great to play moment to moment," Leon wrote in GamesRadar+'s Dying Light 2 review , in which he gave the zombie game 3.5 stars out of 5.

"It just doesn't hold up if you stop to think about why almost any of it is happening. Simply careening around getting into zombie fights, uncovering things, picking up missions and activities is endlessly entertaining and it's almost a relief after the story's done to not worry about justifying any of it. The world, and the things you can do in it, provide huge amounts of entertainment and there's plenty here I'm still going back to revisit. The undead fantasy is strong, even if the writing and characters don't always entice you to care too much about the living."

Dying Light 2 is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.