Dungeon Siege 3 announced for PS3, 360, and PC

Square Enixannounced today that Dungeon Siege 3 is under development by Obsidian Entertainment, with some direction from Chris Taylor, Dungeon Siege's creator,and his studio, Gas Powered Games. This is the first Dungeon Siege to come to consoles.



Above: A concept for a spooky staircase... is there any other kind of staircase?

“It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Obsidian. They are a very talented developer who really knows what it takes to build a deep and engaging RPG experience, and I can’t think of a better group to continue the Dungeon Siege series,” said Taylor. And then Feargus Urquhart, CEO and Co-Founder of Obsidian Entertainment, said some nice things about Gas Powered Games and Square Enix. And then Square Enix said some nice things about Obsidian and Gas Powered Games. And all was right in Business Land.



Above: More pretty concept art

According to the press release, the action RPG will include co-op, a deep story (an RPG with a story?), customizable character classes (no way), companions (now you're just pulling our legs...), and "weighty decisions" (ludicrous!).So basically, it'll be an RPG, like the previous games.

But we jest - oursarcasm is only press release weariness. This is actually exciting.Dungeon Siege IIwas great, andif you like RPGs butaren't the PC type, you've been missing out. We just hope that your only experience with the series isn't the Uwe Boll film.

If you're already a fan of the series, you may be concerned about the change of developer, but Obsidian does seem like anatural fit, with previous gameslike KotOR II, Neverwinter Nights II, and Alpha Protocol. And, as stated, the developer isworkingwith input from the series' creator, Gas Powered Games.



Above: Dammit, now we're in a sieging mood, and we have nothing to siege

Jun 7, 2010