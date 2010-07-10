Dragon Quest IX launch party bringing ice cream to NYC tomorrow

Hey New Yorkers, still reeling after LeBron's decision to play in Miami? Nothing helps ease the pain like a good video game, and luckily, Dragon Quest IX is coming to the US this weekend. To help celebrate the occasion, appearing at the Nintendo World Store in NYC on Saturday will be none other than the creator of Dragon Quest himself: Yuji Horii. Hopefully he doesn't leave us for South Beach.



Above: Likewise, you can worship at the feet of Yuji Horii

The first thirty fans in line will get to meet Horii and ask for autographs. Everyone else attending the event will get to buy the game a day early, eat Dragon Quest ice cream, play multiplayer Dragon Quest IX, and receive all sorts of other Dragon Quest prizes. It should be a fun get together for both new and old fans of the series, especially if you've always craved ice cream shaped like Slimes.

When: Saturday June 10, 1 - 4pm

Where: Nintendo World Store, 10 Rockefeller Plaza

Who: You, Yuji Horii, maybe some other folks

Jul 9, 2010