Dragon Age 4 alpha file discovered on the PlayStation Store

A Dragon Age 4 related Alpha file has been discovered on the PlayStation Store database.

Just yesterday on June 22, a Twitter account called PlayStation Game Size, which trawls the PlayStation Store database searching for new listings, uncovered a file relating to Dragon Age 4. As you can see from the tweet, this file is apparently launching at some point in July, and is allegedly related to an alpha test of the upcoming game.

🚨 Looks Like EA Release A Alpha Version From Dragon Age IV in July (Before EA Play Event) 🤔🟪 #DragonAge pic.twitter.com/VdvcgiLyi3June 22, 2021 See more

Don't assume that this means Dragon Age 4 is getting a public alpha test, however. Instead, take it as a strong sign that the upcoming RPG from BioWare will be present at the EA Play showcase later next month, which is actually taking place on July 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST.

Additionally, the listing itself gives an indicator as to the stage of development that Dragon Age 4 might be at. It's been a fair few years since the sequel was first announced, of course, but it's nonetheless a positive sign that BioWare's next game could be entering the alpha phase of development as early as next month.

Over the last few years, there have been stories of Dragon Age 4 changing course in development. At one point, live-service elements of the game were reportedly entirely scrapped, after BioWare's online shooter Anthem completely flopped (and was later cancelled during a planned reboot). It's fair to say that fans have been concerned over the state of the game, amid reports of reboots and departures of key developers.

Back in 2019, EA estimated that Dragon Age 4 would likely be launching in 2022, or possibly later. Since then, the game's executive producer and BioWare's general manager both departed the studio late last year in December 2020, but despite being forced to work entirely from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, BioWare staffed reassured fans last year that they were "making progress" on the sequel. Here's hoping for some good news about the long-awaited sequel at the EA Play event next month on July 22.

