BioWare is "making progress" on Dragon Age 4, despite working from home

We got our very first glimpse of Dragon Age 4 in a long while during the 2020 EA Play Live event, and now we have an encouraging development update. Despite the team at BioWare working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, progress is being made on the next entry in the Dragon Age series.

BioWare executive producer confirmed as much in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, adding that the work-from-home situation has had a negative impact on development.

I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn't been a lot of that lately...Let me just run down some things I an say:1. We are working on the next Dragon Age2. Yes we are working from home3. Working from home is harder 4. We are making progressJuly 22, 2020

First revealed with a cryptic teaser trailer back in 2018, we haven't heard much from BioWare on the still-untitled Dragon Age 4 until now. Even today, we've got only a precious few official details, not to mention a few juicy rumors, to work with.

There's the tagline revealed during The Game Awards 2018, "The Dread Wolf Rises," which could mean any number of things. Then we have some intriguing concept art from the EA event. And last but not least, we know it's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but probably not until 2022 at the earliest.

Rumors from last year say Dragon Age 4 will lean into some of the "live service" elements of EA's online games, with the clarification that it won't be "Anthem with dragons." In 2018, BioWare GM Casey Hudson clarified that fans will be "relieved" that the next Dragon Age game is "story & character focused," adding that it'll involve "continued storytelling after the main story."

Looking for something to play right now? These are the best games of 2020 so far.