Dragon Age 2 ups the carnage and runtime in new 'Director's Cut' Destiny trailer

Still drooling over Dragon Age 2's 'Destiny' debut trailer? Brother, that was so last week. If you really want to be part of the cool kids' club, then you'd best be setting your hellfire eyes on developer BioWare's new, new 'Director's Cut' Destiny trailer.

As it turns out, two minutes wasn't enough to contain the raw, bloodied essence of BioWare's latest vision. The extended cut features 43 extra seconds of CGI mastery including more fight-time between Hawke and his horned foe as well as an extended intro showcasing said foe in all his primal badassery. Got a couple minutes? Check it out:

We've griped before about game trailers that favour eye-candy over information, but Dragon Age 2's promo campaign is still in its infancy and right now any new media is more than welcome to warm our servers.

Aug 27, 2010



