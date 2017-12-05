Don't miss Ubisoft's free games for the holidays, including Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

One of the best Assassin's Creed games ever made can be yours for zero dollars and nada cents next week. Ubisoft is offering Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag as a free gift to all players via its PC gaming platform Uplay from December 11 through 18. Better yet, you don't have to wait to get in on the free games; inventive 2007 RTS World in Conflict is downloadable free right now through December 11.

Downloading either game during its free window will unlock permanent access for your Uplay account. Ubisoft says it's giving both games away as anniversary celebrations - 10 years since World in Conflict first came out, and 10 years since the release of the original Assassin's Creed (weird that they wouldn't just give away the original AC instead, but I'm not gonna argue with free Black Flag). Or just think of them as holiday gifts from Ubi Claus.

If you lost your interest in Assassin's Creed a while ago or never had it to begin with, but have since found it piqued by all the praise for Assassin's Creed Origins , do yourself a favor and try Black Flag too. Here's a glowing snippet from our best Assassin's games writeup:

"There's almost nothing about the Assassin's Creed series that Black Flag didn't either invent or radically improve; against all expectations, it offered up the biggest and richest game world the franchise had yet seen, an incredible variety of addictive missions, ship combat that was suddenly fun, and an effortlessly beautiful soundtrack that you've probably listened to at least once while nowhere near the game."