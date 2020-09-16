Donkey Kong Country 2 is coming to Switch Online this month

Alongside three other SNES and NES games

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest is at last coming to Switch as part of Switch Online's September 2020 selection of new NES and SNES games.

Nintendo revealed the new games late Tuesday evening in a tweet. Other SNES games being added to Switch Online include the puzzler Mario's Super Picross and beat-em-up The Peace Keepers, while SCAT: Special Cybernetic Attack Team is bolstering the NES catalog. All of the above will be available to Switch Online subscribers starting Wednesday, September 23.

The sequel to Donkey Kong Country, which was added to Switch Online in July, follows Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong on their journey to rescue Donkey Kong from the clutches of King K. Rool. Like its predecessor, Donkey Kong Country 2 is extraordinarily challenging, though it's generally agreed upon that the sequel doesn't feel quite as unfair as the first. Better yet, Dixie Kong's more nimble movement and hovering ability made the gameplay more diverse.

Now that Switch Online is getting one of the SNES's finest games, you might be thinking of grabbing a subscription if you haven't already. If so, you can sign up for $4/£3.49 a month, $8/£7 every three months, or $20/£18 a year. That gets you not only the new games for September, but over 50 other NES games and over 30 other SNES games, some with enhancements like save states and bonus items.

