Massive is looking for "solutions" to Division 2 raid matchmaking but won't ease the difficulty for console players

Division 2 raid matchmaking has been a point of contention for most of The Division 2 community since the Division 2 raid launched over a month ago. Unlike the standard missions and strongholds in the game where you can search for players to complete it with, there's nothing similar for the Division 2 raid matchmaking. Players need to find a group of like-minded folk via different means to complete the raid with, rather than simply searching for a lobby to join. Massive has previously said this is because the raid is so tough and requires a lot of communication to complete it, but we spoke to them more at E3 and they said they're "working on solutions" to Division 2 raid matchmaking:

"I think the important part is that we know players want to see the content, they want to play the raid, and I don't blame them, it's a lot of fun," Massive told us. "We're working on solutions for matchmaking without a doubt. I would hate for players to be thrown into traditional matchmaking schemes for something as hard as what our raid is and so it needs to be treated with care. I'm happy we've taken the approach we have and I'm looking forward to getting the solution out there so more players can play."

There's no word on what that solution is or when it will be introduced, but they've at least confirmed they're trying to implement something. Another hot topic surrounding the Division 2 raid however is the difficulty level, because PC players managed to complete the raid in around five hours, whereas it took those on console over three days. That's right, three whole days. Unfortunately for those struggling on consoles, Massive has also told us they won't be making the raid easier in any way.

"I think it's a difference just between platform. I wouldn't want to make any mechanical changes to the content, I think the console players, they have some challenges that I know they can overcome, it's just getting to that point. That's always tough. That's the debate raging on universally, PC master race and all that kind of stuff. I'm happy to see our console players doing it, I play on console and we do a tremendous amount of testing on console. We make sure to put controllers in the hands of our testers so it's not just mouse and keyboard, we know everything they're feeling. When we start getting metrics for how long a raid takes to finish, how a boss fight plays, it's with sticks in our hands, as opposed to mouse and keyboard. We test it all."