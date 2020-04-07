Disco Elysium Switch port currently in development

Triple BAFTA award-winning game Disco Elysium is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Speaking exclusively to BBC 5live’s ‘Game On’ podcast, which you can listen to here the game’s art director Aleksander Rostov said that he was currently working on the design documents for the user interface ahead of migration to the popular portable device.

As Aleksander put it half jokingly to 5live’s Adam Rosser, he was actually interrupting his work on the project.

Rostov's full comments were: "This interview is, at this very moment, interrupting me from writing up design documentation for the user interface and input systems for the Switch port".

Narrative lead Helen Hindpere followed that up with: "It's going to happen soon".

At the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards on Thursday, Disco Elysium won three of the seven awards it was nominated for. It took the golden masks for Narrative, Debut Game, and Music.

ZA/UM’s game has been praised for its distinctive art style, the quality of its writing, and the soundtrack which was provided by the band British Sea Power.

During the interview, Hindpere said that the design team had been delighted when the band said “yes” to working on the project.

You can listen to the interview in full through BBC Sounds, as well as previous episodes where you’ll also be able to hear interviews with Remedy, makers of Control, and the voice actor Laura Bailey who was nominated for her performance in Gears 5.