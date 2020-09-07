Dirt 5 has been delayed, but the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are still coming this year

The PC, Xbox One, and PS4 versions of Dirt 5 has been delayed to November 6, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions of Codemasters racing sim sequel still expected to land alongside the next-gen consoles this Holiday.

Announcing the news in a statement on Twitter, Codemasters explained that "the start line is now a little further away, but it's still very much in sight", and promised more news about the game will be arriving between now and its revised November release date, including details on its multiplayer features.

Meanwhile, those pre-order the Amplified Edition of Dirt 5 will gain early access to the game from November 3 onwards, and anyone who picks up the current-gen version of the title will automatically be entitled to a next-gen upgrade when they make the jump to the new consoles, at no extra cost.

Dirt 5 is also still expected to launch on Google Stadia sometime in 2021.

The post didn't explain the reasoning behind the delay, but an accompanying press release from publisher Koch Media stated that "the revised launch date will allow Codemasters to release all versions of the game in a shorter timeframe, with the next generation of console launches expected for the holiday season."