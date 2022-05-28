Diablo Immortal unveils a "roadmap to hell" to help "ensure a smooth full launch"

Diablo Immortal pre-loading is already available on PC (opens in new tab), and now mobile players can expect to see the game "propagate" on the Apple App Store and Google Play the morning before it releases on June 2, 2022.

As detailed by Activision Blizzard via a new update on the official website (opens in new tab) - something it calls a "roadmap to hell" - this is in part due "to the nature of how mobile games rollout" and partly to "ensure a smooth full launch for the mobile version of Immortal".

The update also reminds us that players in the Asia Pacific region - in this case, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand - have to wait a short while longer to get in on the hellish action; Diablo Immortal goes live in those regions on June 22. Vietnam players will only be able to participate in the open beta on PC, however.

"Skarn, Lord of Damnation has amassed his battle-hungry forces in anticipation of your near arrival to Sanctuary," the blog teases. "With an ashen gaze and ghastly gesture, the demon lord utters 'we are waiting for… YOU!' In just a few days it will be up to you, noble adventurer, to scour Sanctuary’s many locales in search of fragments from the shattered Worldstone. Only then will you have a chance in Hell of thwarting Skarn’s nefarious plan.

"We cannot begin to express how excited we are for you to soon begin your quest in Diablo Immortal," Blizzard added. "With that said, we would like to thank the multitude of players who provided crucial feedback throughout Diablo Immortal’s development, much of which influenced the very game you will play on June 2."

Just so you know, Diablo Immortal won't allow you to change servers (opens in new tab) or play with people on other servers. In a tweet earlier this week, Diablo community lead Adam Fletcher advised players to coordinate with their pals and choose which server to join before starting the game as once you've picked your server, you'll only be able to play with others on the same server.

"Coordinate with friends on where you want to play!" Fletcher said. "There isn't cross-server play with Immortal as each server has their own Immortals / Shadows / Adventurer groups."