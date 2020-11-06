Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition producer discusses Vergil mode in new interview

Matt Walker, Capcom producer on Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, has discussed the game's Vergil mode details in a new interview.

In the interview with Siliconera , Walker talks about what we can expect from the Special Edition and how Vergil’s point of view will be played this time around as well as touching on new gameplay mechanics. He said “the Concentration gauge, and all of the gameplay nuances surrounding it are indeed back for Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition."

“We’ve also tuned it so that it’s a bit easier to gain concentration this time around – including a new Trick Dodge. Vergil experts will have even more depth to explore with Vergil’s Judgment Cut End, Hell on Earth and his Deep Stinger. We’ve even added something that will help out beginners as well.”

Walker also touched on Vergil's new weapons in the Special Edition, detailing his demon power and the way he uses summons in melee combat, he said, “In addition to Yamato, Vergil does indeed still have Beowulf. In DMC canon, Force Edge eventually awakens to become the Devil Sword Sparda. Since Vergil doesn’t have this in his possession, he uses his demon power similar to the way he summons his Mirage Blades to summon a “Mirage Edge” that he can use for melee combat. You’ll also find with all three melee weapons that Vergil has some amazing added combo finishers when he’s transformed into his Sin Majin form.”

In terms of the possibility of fighting Dante and Nero as Vergil, Walker said he doesn’t want to spoil anything but similar to Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition and Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, you are playing from Vergil’s point of view.

Walker also quoted game director Hideaki Itsuno who had said he wanted to keep Vergil feeling fresh, “We like to make sure that the player’s image of Vergil stays intact, so we add elements that will ideally emphasize his uniqueness. While building on his uniqueness, we also take care to ensure that the ‘fun’ of Vergil doesn’t overlap with that of the other characters.”

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition was announced in September and will be available at launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X on November 12. It was revealed recently that although DMC5 Special Edition will have ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S will not.

