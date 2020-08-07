Detective Comics #1027 "Friends" variant covers first look

Due to the quirk of Batman somewhat randomly debuting in 1939's Detective Comics #27, DC gets a second bite of the apple promoting 1000 issues of Batman in next month's anniversary Detective Comics #1027.



The special $9.99 issue on sale Tuesday, September 15 follows the recent milestone Action Comics #1000 and Detective Comics #1000.

"Celebrating 1000 issues since the first appearance of Batman, Detective Comics #1027 is the blockbuster comic that's as big as most graphic novels!" reads DC's description. "Containing a gallery of tribute art from some of comics' finest talents, stories from some of the biggest names in comics (including a hint at what's to come for the future of both Gotham City and the DC Universe), this is a must-have book for fans of Batman, his allies and his enemies!"

Detective Comics #1027 will feature a series of what DC calls "highly collectible" variant covers, including a series of "Friends and Foes" covers - five of the 10 of which you can see in our gallery.

"These covers will showcase the Dark Knights allies and enemies that have been at the heart of Batman's quest to protect the citizens of Gotham," says the publisher.

The covers you check out below include a cover by Andy Kubert (above), along with five "Friends" variant covers by Lee Bermejo (with Dick Grayson), J. Scott Campbell (with Batgirl), Olivier Coipel (with Harley Quinn), Stanley "Artgerm" Lau (with Batwoman), and Frank Quitely (with Damian Wayne) below.

Fans of Tim Drake will no doubt be left disappointed.

DC promises a first look at five "foe" variant covers next week.