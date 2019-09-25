Destiny 2 Shadowkeep launch trailer gives us another slice of the new raid and dungeon

The new Destiny 2: Shadowkeep launch trailer casts off the somber tone of the expansion's previous marketing and dials up the fun of killing monsters with your friends, which is really what Destiny's about. Eris Morn sticks around to deliver yet more ominous dialogue, but the trailer is an overall raucous look at everything coming in the expansion. And for those who've seen all the previous trailers, it also holds a brief but tantalizingly new look at the Moon dungeon and the Destiny 2 Shadowkeep raid , the Garden of Salvation.

"Listen to the shadows," Eris says. "They whisper death." Shortly after, a mysterious Vex-sounding voice greets the Guardians featured in the trailer: "Welcome," it says. "We've been waiting." I can only imagine that this voice is connected to the Black Garden, which seems to be at the heart of the Destiny 2 Season Pass for the Season of the Undying. Is it a singular mind? Is it the Vex mind? Is it Vex at all?

Continuing the conversation, Eris adds that, "It knows we're coming. I can sense it. You know that thing goes bump in the night? Become that thing." And then it's off to the races - a montage of Very Cool Stuff coming in Shadowkeep.

It's nothing we haven't seen in greater depth before, but it is cool to see it all lined up. The best new bits are the raid jumping puzzle shown at 1:01, which gives off big Vault of Glass vibes. Not the puzzle itself, but the rotating platforms of almost slate-like metal leading to a big neon ring. Then at 0:50, we get another look at the rotating death spikes in the new dungeon, as well as a boss which the community has dubbed Ginger Crota, Crota being the son of Oryx the Taken King and the final boss of Destiny's second raid. It looks like he had the gall to come back as a Nightmare. How many times do we have to teach you this lesson, old man?