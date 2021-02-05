Destiny 2 is finally buffing the worst Exotics of all time

Destiny 2 Season 13 will make some much-needed improvements to the trio of Aeon Exotics, which have long been memed as the worst Exotics in the game.

Currently, the Aeon Exotics generate ability energy for you and your team when you use certain abilities, and teammates who are also wearing an Aeon Exotic get a bit more energy than normal. Warlocks generate grenade energy when they throw grenades while wearing Aeon Soul, for instance. The problem is that this energy boost is incredibly minor, so much so that wearing an Aeon Exotic – let alone filling your team with them – is objectively bad. That's finally changing.

Per the latest TWAB, the current Aeon effects are being thrown out and replaced with three unique Exotic mods which can only be socketed on Aeon armor. All three Exotics will have the same mods, so you can use any of them on any class or subclass. Here are their effects:

Sect of Force: rapid precision hits with a weapon temporarily increase your reload speed and weapon swap speed. When you stun a Champion or defeat a boss or miniboss, nearby teammates gain a burst of grenade and melee energy. Aeon cult allies (that is, teammates also wearing an Aeon Exotic) who do not have the Sect of Force role equipped also gain a burst of Super energy.

rapid precision hits with a weapon temporarily increase your reload speed and weapon swap speed. When you stun a Champion or defeat a boss or miniboss, nearby teammates gain a burst of grenade and melee energy. Aeon cult allies (that is, teammates also wearing an Aeon Exotic) who do not have the Sect of Force role equipped also gain a burst of Super energy. Sect of Insight: successive precision weapon takedowns have a chance to drop an Orb of Power for your allies. When you use a finisher on an elite enemy, you generate special ammo for teammates. Finishing a boss or miniboss will generate heavy ammo. Nearby Aeon cult allies who do not have the Sect of Insight role equipped also gain a bonus to weapon damage for a short time after you use a finisher.

successive precision weapon takedowns have a chance to drop an Orb of Power for your allies. When you use a finisher on an elite enemy, you generate special ammo for teammates. Finishing a boss or miniboss will generate heavy ammo. Nearby Aeon cult allies who do not have the Sect of Insight role equipped also gain a bonus to weapon damage for a short time after you use a finisher. Sect of Vigor: you gain class ability energy when your allies die, and your class ability will be fully charged when you revive a teammate. When you use your Super, nearby allies get a burst of healing. Nearby Aeon cult allies who do not have the Sect of Vigor role equipped also gain an overshield.

As Bungie explained, these special mods were designed so that players are rewarded for assigning all three roles within teams of three – when making a Nightfall team, for example. All of these effects also stack, and like the armor sets issued alongside Gambit Prime, they give you a unique role to fulfill. We've never seen Exotics like these before and they sound mighty strong on paper, so it's wild to think they were forged with the worst Exotics in Destiny history.