Destiny 2 Google Stadia version is real and comes with everything through Shadowkeep

On the back of multiple leaks , today Google and Bungie jointly announced that all of Destiny 2 is coming to Google Stadia , the tech titan's upcoming streaming-powered gaming platform. The Destiny 2 Google Stadia version will come with all existing DLCs as well as the upcoming Shadowkeep expansion and annual pass, which is scheduled to arrive this fall (September 17, according to a now-removed Microsoft Store page).

Destiny 2: The Collection will be the first free game available through Stadia Pro, a monthly subscription included with the platform's Founder's Edition, which boasts the most expensive Google Stadia price . It will also be available for individual purchase via Stadia Base, which will arrive next year. We're still waiting on the exact pricing for Destiny 2's Stadia Base release and the timing of its Stadia Pro release.

"Destiny is about playing with your friends. With Stadia, we get to be the tip of the spear of something that's new," said Bungie CEO Pete Parsons.

"Bungie's always been at the forefront of exploring new ways to bring our games to our players," added executive publishing producer Poria Tarkan. "Wherever, whenever, with whomever you want."

"Our goal now is to remove all the barriers that we have to playing Destiny," production director Scott Taylor concluded.

Google's Justin Taylor also confirmed that players will be able to bring their existing Guardians into the Destiny 2 Google Stadia collection using the game's upcoming cross-save feature. However, as it currently stands, cross-save will only be available on Xbox One and PC, as Google says PS4 transfers are still pending approval from Sony, which is notorious for dragging its feet on anything cross-platform. We'll have more on Destiny 2 cross-save soon.