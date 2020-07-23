Destiny 2 and all expansions including Beyond Light are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Destiny 2 and all of its expansions are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Bungie announced its Game Pass enrollment at today's Xbox Games Showcase. Everything from Destiny 2's first year has technically been free since the launch of its New Light entry point, so really, the big news is that its Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions will come to Game Pass this September. Not only that, when the now-delayed Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion launches this November, it will also be on Game Pass on day one. Additionally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subs will be able to play Destiny 2 on mobile devices through Project xCloud game streaming.

Note that Game Pass is getting the standard editions of these expansions, meaning seasonal content – anything included in season passes – will still be sold separately. However, seasonal content from previous years will seemingly come with its corresponding expansion. In other words, Year 2 seasonal content like the Black Armory and the Menagerie will be included with Forsaken on Game Pass. However, the season pass for the ongoing Season of Arrivals won't be included with Shadowkeep. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will still need to buy it separately for $10. The same goes for the three season passes which will follow Beyond Light in 2021.

Even with these limitations, this shift will make Destiny 2 much more accessible and affordable for a lot of players. Xbox Game Pass is more than worthwhile in its own right, and soon everyone who has a subscription will be able to experience almost everything in Destiny 2 – certainly the best parts – at no additional cost.

Destiny 2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X as a free upgrade with inter-generational cross-play .