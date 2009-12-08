Depp and Burton explore Dark Shadows

It's one of the cultiest of all cult shows with a loyal (if tiny) following, but we'll excuse you if you've never heard of Dark Shadows .



Running from 1966 to 1971 on US TV, it was a cheesy gothic horror series focusing on vampire Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Frid) and the spooky goings on in his Maine hometown, which was filled with all manner of supernatural beings.



According to producer Graham King, Tim Burton is on board to direct a movie version from a script by John August, who was also responsible for penning Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Corpse Bride , while Johnny Depp (who else?) is in line to play the 175 year-old vampire lead.



"We've been working on the script a lot, even though Tim's working on Alice in Wonderland ," King told Sci Fi Wire . "We've been given a script. John August wrote the first screenplay. We're making some changes, but the film's going to be in production September or October of next year."





You might think the last thing the world needs is another vampire movie, but considering Dark Shadows' pedigree (think The Munsters crossed with Upstairs, Downstairs , but played totally straight) and, of course, input from Hollywood's very own gothic two-piece, and this could be a winner.

Don't expect a full adaptation of the show's entire storyline, however - Dark Shadows churned out an astonishing 1,225 episodes.

Have you ever seen the series? Do you think Depp and Burton are onto a winner or should they stand back and let Twilight do its fanged thing? Let us know!