Demon's Souls remake has "over 180 videos" for PS5 Activities tips

The Demon's Souls PS5 remake will pack the Activities feature of the PS5 UI with some 180 helpful videos.

As the Washington Post reported in a broader feature about the making of the PS5, Demon's Souls creative director Gavin Moore confirmed that "there are over 180 videos, each with increasing levels of visibility into what's needed to complete portions of the game, available via the interface."

In case you missed the explainer last month , PS5 Activities are a part of the UI that can link you to guides for challenges that have you stumped, or serve as load points for specific portions of games, letting you instantly jump into the content shown. With Demon's Souls being one of From Software's notoriously difficult action-RPGs, I'd imagine most players are interested in the feature's guide applications.

From what we've seen, the guides for the Official Game Help portion of PS5 Activities can be overlayed with your game for picture-in-picture-style viewing, or you can just pause to watch them normally. We've seen the feature used for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, but this is the first we've heard of how many guides a game might include. And Demon's Souls is not just any game; it's a first-party launch game with a clear incentive to highlight the PS5's strengths. We'll have to see if future and third-party games are as supportive of the Official Game Help section.

Like its successors, Demon's Souls is packed with tough enemies and obscure secrets, so there's no doubt the remake will be chock-full of extremely Google-able things. With over 180 videos in the pipe, its Activities portion ought to be pretty stacked. It remains to be seen how specific and practical those guides are, of course, but the feature definitely sounds neat on paper.

Check out this video for a side-by-side comparison of Demon's Souls and its upcoming remake.