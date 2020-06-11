Deathloop gets a gameplay trailer at the PS5 Future of Gaming Event

The first proper Deathloop gameplay reveal arrived during today's PS5 Future of Gaming Event, and as expected, Arkane's next first-person adventure looks like a wonderful playground of death.

Today's gameplay trailer focused on Colt, who wields a medley of supernatural powers that allow him to push enemies and pull himself to targets or vantages. Deathloop looks extremely Dishonored, but seemingly heavier on the shooting. Fittingly, Colt dies shortly into the trailer, setting him back to the start of the titular loop. It looks like we'll be dying until we get things right as we pursue our targets.

"There's eight targets, and they all gotta die before midnight," Colt says. It sounds like we'll need to find an effective path to assassinate all eight of these baddies to break the time loop, but with Juliana - who also seems to be playable, based on the end of the trailer - and everyone in town after Colt's head, that's easier said than done.

In case you've forgotten, Deathloop is the next game from Dishonored developer Arkane. It was originally announced during Bethesda's E3 2019 presentation, and today's reveal is the first we've seen of it since its original cinematic trailer. Deathloop stars two assassins, Juliana and Colt, who are stuck in a literal loop of death tied to the mysterious Black Reef. For one reason or another - something to do with "the cycle" - they killing each other, and seemingly everyone else that gets in their way, including the kind of creepy animatronic enemies you'd expect from Arkane.

Like Dishonored, Deathloop encourages players to approach situations however they see fit - which is to say, violently or silently. Judging from the game's setup, you won't be able to avoid killing entirely, but you won't necessarily have to go in guns blazing, either. You can confront your targets in a zillion different ways using a suite of weapons and abilities split between Colt and Juliana, and we're excited to see what Arkane's cooked up this time.

Deathloop will be a timed exclusive on PS5, but it will eventually come to PC. It's coming holiday 2020.