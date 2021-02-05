Classic Deadpool writers Joe Kelly and Daniel Way returning for anniversary special

Marvel Comics is celebrating Deadpool's 30th anniversary with several projects including a special titled Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1. Announced earlier this year with a roster of writers and artists from the character's past, that roster NOW includes two of his most memorable writers: Joe Kelly and Daniel Way.

While Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza are the co-creators of Deadpool, it was Kelly (along with artist Ed McGuinness and editor Matt Idelson) who largely created the fourth-wall-breaking, absurdist version of the character which he became known for in comic books - and later on in movies.

"HE'S THE MERC WITH THE MOUTH! (FULL OF BIRTHDAY CAKE!)," reads Marvel's description of the 48-page anthology. "Deadpool's turning 30! And to help celebrate, we've assembled some of his classic storytellers to tell tales of Wade Wilson birthdays past, present, and future! A first birthday with time-traveling assassins! A sweet sixteen party that would make Molly Ringwald weep! A 100th birthday that could only be celebrated in grand Deadpool style! Blow out the candles! Pin the cybernetic arm on the Cable! And open this present, just for you!"

Here's the complete list of creator team-ups for Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 (names are in writer, artist, colorist order unless otherwise specified):

Joe Kelly, Gerardo Sandoval, and Chris Sotomayor

Skottie Young, Aaron Conley, and Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Kelly Thompson, Kevin Libranda, and Rachelle Rosenberg

Fabian Nicieza, Patrick Zircher, and Java Tartaglia

Gail Simone, Michal Shelfer, and Jim Charalampidis

Daniel Way, Paco Medina, and Jesus Aburtov

Gerry Duggan/Brian Posehn, Scott Koblish, and Nick Filardi

Rob Liefeld writing and drawing, with no colorist specified

McGuinness has drawn Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1's primary cover, with variant covers by Liefeld and Mike Hawthorne.

Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1 goes on sale on March 3.

