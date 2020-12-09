Dead Space creator’s PUBG game getting unveiled at The Game Awards

Dead Space co-creator Glen Schofield is set to unveil a brand new game from his PUBG-dedicated studio, Striking Distance at The Game Awards.

Below, you can see a tweet from Schofield, relaying news from Game Awards host and organizer Geoff Keighley that Striking Distance's debut game would be revealed at the show on Thursday. The Game Awards kicks off at approximately 4pm PT/7pm ET tomorrow evening.

Big news on Thursday! https://t.co/jXczUcZpJuDecember 8, 2020

Get the best Xbox Series X deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Xbox Series X deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

As for what Striking Distance's debut game could be, you need only watch the video from Schofield when the studio was formed in June 2019. The studio was purposefully established by PUBG Corp. to build an "original narrative experience" set in the Playerunknown's Battlegrounds universe.

"We’re working together to build the studio from the ground up so we can begin crafting an original narrative experience in the PUBG universe," Schofield said. "As a creative, the freedom to explore the PUBG universe has me excited about the possibilities, which we view as beyond battle royale, and I’m excited for the next step, which is finding the right people to join us on this journey."

If you're unfamiliar with Schofield, he was a co-creator on the original Dead Space at Visceral Games. Schofield would then go on to establish Sledgehammer Games, releasing Call of Duty: WW2, before departing the studio to create Striking Distance under the PUBG Corp.

While I'm still pining for a Dead Space revival from EA, I'm really keen to see what Schofield and company have been working on for PUBG. Last year, shortly before announcing Striking Distance, the veteran developer revealed that he'd love to make another Dead Space game, but a new game in the series would have to maintain the co-op element introduced in Dead Space 3.

Elsewhere in the PUBG universe, the main battle royale game launched its new Season 9 in October, introducing its first dynamic map. PUBG is also now playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, receiving a frame rate boost to 60FPS on all three platforms.

No matter if you're a veteran or newcomer to the PUBG universe, you can head over to our list of essential PUBG tips on how to bag a chicken dinner.