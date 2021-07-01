New on DC Universe Infinite (July 2021): All the comics arriving this month

July is here, and the comics streaming service DC Universe Infinite has revealed what's coming this month for its subscribers. The biggest single addition would be Dark Nights: Death Metal #7, the finale of DC's last major event (the "anti-Crisis" as it was called), and what set up the DC Omniverse, this new 'Infinite Frontier' era, and overall the bigger picture of DCU going forward.

But for all those changes, there's something familiar, factual, and enticing about another DC Universe Infinite addition this month: the first four issues of the Who's Who Update 1988. These had over 60 profiles of DC characters as they were in 1988, along with some great character pin-ups by DC creators of the time.

From reprints to new, Matthew Rosenberg's DC Black Label title The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox is being released first on DC Universe Infinite then in print, and the DC Universe Infinite version is a 'Director's Cut' containing extra story pages and backmatter. In addition, the last issue of the hit series Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point debuts simultaneously here as well as in print and on regular ala carte digital services.

And showing off the six-month turnaround for almost every other DC comic, the first half of the 'Future State' event comic books are coming to DC Universe Infinite in July. That includes the first issues of Future State: The Next Batman, Future State: Wonder Woman, and Future State: Justice League.

And as a reminder that DC Universe Infinite isn't just home to DC back issues, the second issue of the Milestone revival's flagship title Static: Season One will debut July 19, and the second new title - Icon & Rocket: Season One - will debut July 29. That's in addition to more key issues of the '90s and '00s eras Static, Icon, Hardware, and Blood Syndicate titles making their digital debut over the course of 2021 and 2022.

DC Universe Infinite currently has over 25,000 comics on its service and is available in North America on the web, as well as iOS and Android platforms. The service is $7.99 per month, or $74.99 per year (that's over a $20 saving).

Here's what's being added each Monday in July 2021 on DC Universe Infinite:

DC Universe Infinite additions for the week of July 5:

The Next Batman: Second Son #6

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox Director's Cut #3

Inferior Five #5

RWBY/Justice League #1 - #4

Batman Annual #5

Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last 52: War of the Multiverses #1

Jinny Hex Special #1

Justice League: Endless Winter #2

Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Dark Nights Metal #1

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #9

Hardware (1993-1997) #15

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #3

Wasteland (1987-1989) #16

Wasteland (1987-1989) #17

Wasteland (1987-1989) #18

Who's Who Update 1988 #1

Legends of the Dark Knight #1

Sensational Wonder Woman #13

Challenge of the Super Sons #11

DC Universe Infinite additions for the week of July 12:

The Next Batman: Second Son #7

RWBY/Justice League #5

Dark Nights: Death Metal #7

Future State: Superman of Metropolis #1

Future State: The Next Batman #1

Generations Shattered #1

Future State: Harley Quinn #1

Future State: Swamp Thing #1

Future State: The Flash #1

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #6

Future State: Wonder Woman #1

Aquaman: Sword of Atlantis (2006-2007) #46

Batman #214

Icon (1993-1997) #15

Static (1993-1997) #16

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #4

Who's Who Update 1988 #2

Legends of the Dark Knight #2

Sensational Wonder Woman #14

Challenge of the Super Sons #12

DC Universe Infinite additions for the week of July 19:

The Next Batman: Second Son #8

The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox Director's Cut #4

American Vampire 1976 #4

Future State: Dark Detective #1

Future State: Justice League #1

Future State: Robin Eternal #1

Future State: Superman/Wonder Woman #1

Future State: Green Lantern #1

Future State: Kara Zor-El, Superwoman #1

Future State: Teen Titans #1

Sweet Tooth: The Return #3

Static (Season One) #2

RWBY/Justice League #6

Aquaman: Sword of Atlantis (2006-2007) #47

Batman #215

Blood Syndicate (1993-1995) #10

Hardware (1993-1997) #16

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #5

Who's Who Update 1988 #3

Legends of the Dark Knight #3

Infinite Frontier: Secret Files #1

Challenge of the Super Sons #13

DC Universe Infinite additions for the week of July 26:

The Next Batman: Second Son #9

Batman/Catwoman #2

DCeased: Dead Planet #7

Future State: Immortal Wonder Woman #1

Future State: Shazam! #1

Future State: The Next Batman #2

Future State: Catwoman #1

Future State: Nightwing #1

Future State: Superman: Worlds of War #1

Legion of Super-Heroes #12

Batman: Curse of the White Knight #4

Rorschach #4

DC Connect #15

Aquaman: Sword of Atlantis (2006-2007) #48

Batman #218

Icon (1993-1997) #16

Static (1993-1997) #17

Strange Adventures (1950-1973) #6

Who's Who Update 1988 #4

Icon & Rocket: Season One #1

RWBY/Justice League #7

Legends of the Dark Knight #4

Challenge of the Super Sons #14

