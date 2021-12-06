Robin gets Batman (and Alfred) the perfect Christmas gift in DC's Tis the Season to be Freezin' preview

Relax, sit back, and enjoy a hot cup of DC comics holiday cheer with the upcoming 80-page anthology 'Tis the Season to be Freezin'. Going on sale December 14, 'Tis the Season to be Freezin' is this year's DC comics holiday special and will feature everything from a Firestorm/Killer Frost face-off to a Batman: The Animated Series-esque tale, and even an appearance by the recently introduced JLQ (Justice League Queer).

Tis the Season to be Freezin #1 cover by David Nakayama (Image credit: DC)

Here's a complete line-up of the stories, the starring characters, and the principal creators:

'Window Shopping' with Robin and Mr. Freeze by writers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini with artist Jordan Gibson

'The Syphoning' with Vixen and the Super-Pets by writer Tee Franklin and artist Yancey Labat

'Bizarro v. Seasonal Depression: Dawn of Climate Change!' with Bizarro by writer Andreo Turturro and artist Jason Howard

'Stay Frosty' with Firestorm and Killer Frost by writer Jeff Trammell and artist Justin Mason

'Snow Date' with Polar Boy by writer Rich Bernatovech and artist Travis Mercer

'A Change of Heart' with Harley Quinn, Blue Snowman, and Hawkman by writer Tara Roberts and artist Eric Battle

'Christmas: Cold and Fast' with Flash, Superman, and Captain Cold by writer Bobby Moynihan and artist Pop Mhan

'Break the Ice' with JLQ and Minister Blizzard by writer Andrew Wheeler and artist Meghan Hetrick

DC has shared a preview of Window Shopping,' featuring Mr. Freeze, Robin (Tim Drake), Batman (Bruce Wayne), and even Alfred Pennyworth. Check it out:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) 'Tis the Season to be Freezin' Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DC's 'Tis the Season to Be Freezin' goes on sale December 14.