Upcoming DC Comics July 2021 revealed

July's highlights include that Superman family revamp and new titles we previously told you about including Grant Morrison's return to the Man of Steel for Superman and The Authority.

The Batman family gets a series of Secret Files specials highlighting members of the Bat-family, plus The Joker and the Suicide Squad cross paths in a new Black Label, R-Rated limited series.

Shazam and the long-time tag-team partners Booster Good and Blue Beetle both get limited series.

Then Infinite Frontier continues with two issues in July, and DC extends that 'infinite vibe in Justice League Infinity, a new series set in the universe of the fan-favorite Justice League Unlimited animated TV series.

Upcoming DC comic books July 2021 Spotlight

Superman: Son of Kal-El #1

Superman: Son of Kal-El #1



story by Tom Taylor

art by John Timms

cover by John Timms

ON SALE 7/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by InHyuk Lee

US $4.99

card stock variant cover by Stephen Byrne

US $4.99

1:25 card stock variant cover by Jen Bartel

US $4.99

1:50 card stock variant cover by John Timms

US $4.99



Jonathan Kent has experienced a lot in his young life. He’s traveled the galaxies with his Kryptonian grandfather and lived in the future with the Legion of Super-Heroes, who were intent on training him for the day his father, Clark Kent, could no longer be Superman. There is a hole in the Legion’s history that prevents Jon from knowing exactly when that will happen, but all signs point to it being very soon. It’s time for the son to wear the cape of his father and bear the symbol of hope that has told the world who Superman really is. Join writer Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and artist John Timms (Infinite Frontier) as they usher in a whole new era for the House of El!

Also, “Tales of Metropolis” continues. Jimmy Olsen gathers his misfit heroes, including Ambush Bug and Gangbuster, to find out who the Projectress really is and why she set her sights on Bibbo!

Superman and the Authority #1

Superman and the Authority #1



story by Grant Morrison

art by Mikel Janín

cover by Mikel Janín

ON SALE 7/20/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

1 of 4

card stock variant cover by Bryan Hitch

US $4.99

1:25 card stock variant cover by Jen Bartel

US $4.99



Sometimes even Superman finds a task almost impossible. Sometimes even the Last Son of Krypton needs to enlist help. Some tasks require methods and heroes that don’t scream “Justice League.” So Clark Kent, the Metropolis Marvel, seeks out Manchester Black, the most dastardly of rogues, to form an all-new Authority tasked with taking care of some business on the sly. Not only will Black know the right candidates for the team, but if Superman can make him behave himself and act in service of the greater good, then he’ll prove literally anyone can be a hero! They’ll have to move quickly, however, as the Ultra-Humanite forms his own team to take out the Man of Steel.

This new limited series helps launch an all-new Superman status quo, setting up story elements that reverberate across both Action Comics and Superman: Son of Kal-El in the months to come. And not only is Superman putting together a superstar team, but it takes superstars to tell the tale: Grant Morrison (The Green Lantern, All-Star Superman) and Mikel Janín (Batman, Future State: Superman: Worlds of War)!

Action Comics #1033

Action Comics #1033



story by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, and Michael W. Conrad

art by Daniel Sampere and Michael Avon Oeming

cover by Daniel Sampere

ON SALE 7/27/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by Julian Totino Tedesco

US $5.99 (card stock)

1:25 variant cover by Jen Bartel

US $5.99 (card stock)



Atlantis is under attack! Taking in the Warworld refugees also means taking possession of the deadly Warworld tech they brought with them, and holding that much power makes the undersea kingdom a threat to the rest of the world. Can Superman move fast enough to prevent all-out war? Doing so may mean taking the power into his own hands…Meanwhile, some of the escaped Warworld prisoners have found the Fortress of Solitude…and along with it, Lois Lane!

In our second feature, Midnighter has gone deep into the Trojan compound and found a very unexpected guest whose path he crossed in Future State—none other than Mister Miracle!

Static Season One #1

Static Season One #1



written by VITA AYALA

layouts by CHRISCROSS

finishes by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

ON SALE : 6/15/21 $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC 1 of 6

old school variant cover by SHAWN MARTINBROUGH

$4.99 US

new school variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY $4.99 US

1:25 variant cover by DENYS COWAN $4.99 US

team variant cover by OLIVIER COIPEL $4.99 US



At long last, the most famous face of the Milestone Universe is making his shocking return!

Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn’t the kind of kid you’d normally find on the streets at a protest—but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead…but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now—real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields.

But there’s anger burning inside him, too.

What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost—what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they’ve got superpowers too?

A dynamic creative team of new comics voices and Milestone Media veterans join forces to open up a new chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history.

Static Season One #2

Static Season One #2



written by VITA AYALA

layouts by CHRISCROSS

finishes by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

ON SALE : 7/20/21 $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC 2 of 6

card stock variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY $4.99 US



Virgil Hawkins learns that a secret identity is a tricky thing when his high school bully gets upgraded to his super-powered archnemesis! But if he thinks the fires of Hotstreak burn hot, then he definitely isn’t ready for the white-hot anger of his parents, when they learn what he’s brought to their front door…

Icon & Rocket (Season One) #1

Icon & Rocket (Season One) #1



story by REGINALD HUDLIN

art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

inks by ANDREW CURRIE

cover by TAURIN CLARKE

ON SALE 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

1 of 6

old school variant cover by DARRYL BANKS $4.99 US

new school variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE $4.99 US

1:25 variant cover by REINA KOYANO $4.99 US



Long ago, the stranded alien known as Arnus gave up hope of returning to his home planet. Tragically, he’d also realized that his adopted home of Earth was beyond saving. Content to waste away his long life in a human guise, Arnus was past caring…until the day a young woman named Raquel Ervin crashed into his life. Soon she’d convinced him to put his incredible power to work again as the heroic Icon…and to transform her into his sidekick, Rocket! But an innocent question on Rocket’s part—”Why can’t we do something about the drugs on my corner?”—quickly set a chain of events in motion leading to the pair becoming the most hunted beings on Earth…and they’re not just being pursued by Earthlings, either!

Writer, director, and producer Reginald Hudlin (Black Panther: Who Is the Black Panther?) and superstar artist Doug Braithwaite unleash a tale of power and responsibility that will stretch from the boardrooms of corporate America to the jungles of South America and the depths of deep space! If you’ve ever thought there were certain things that a superhero story just couldn’t do, it might be time to start thinking different…

DC HORROR PRESENTS: The Conjuring: THE LOVER #1

DC HORROR PRESENTS: The Conjuring: THE LOVER #1



main story by David L. Johnson-McGoldrick and Rex Ogle

main story art by Garry Brown

2pg Ad art by Dave Johnson

Backup story by Scott Snyder

Backup story art by Denys Cowan

Cover by Bill Sienkiewicz

ON SALE 6/4/21 1 of 5 Ages 17+ $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC HORROR

variant cover by Ryan Brown US $4.99 (card stock)

1:25 variant cover by Garry Brown US $4.99 (card stock)

The terrifying debut of the tie-in to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It begins here, with a story that’s bursting at the seams with clues about the new film.

Meet Jessica. Jessica just returned to her freshman year of college after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester’s poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she’d never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched.

She soon comes to realize that something evil made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman? Read this nerve-racking tale, creepily crafted by Conjuring screenwriter David L. Johnson-McGoldrick and Rex Ogle with heart-stopping art from Garry Brown and chill-inducing covers by Bill Sienkiewicz, to find out!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: The Conjuring: The Lover #2

DC HORROR PRESENTS: The Conjuring: The Lover #2



main story by David L. Johnson-McGoldrick and Rex Ogle

main story art by Garry Brown

2pg Ad art by Dave Johnson

Backup story by Che Grayson

Backup story art by Juan Ferreyra

Cover by Bill Sienkiewicz

ON SALE 7/6/21 2 of 5 Ages 17+ $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC HORROR

variant cover by Ryan Brown US $4.99 (card stock)

Jessica’s life begins to take a turn for the terrifying as she finds herself experiencing increasingly disturbing events at her college. Most troubling of all, she begins to suspect that the phenomena she’s experiencing could have an unsettling origin—her own psyche.

Plus, Che Grayson and Juan Ferreyra bring you another trip into the Warrens’ haunted artifact room for a double dose of dread!

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1

Suicide Squad: Get Joker! #1



story by Brian Azzarello

art by Alex Maleev and Matt Hollingsworth

cover by Alex Maleev

ON SALE : 8/3/21

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

1 of 3

Prestige Plus format

Ages 17+

variant cover by Jorge Fornes US $6.99 (card stock)

8 ½" x 10 7/8"



Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Eisner Award-winning art legend Alex Maleev (Batman: No Man’s Land) collaborate for the first time in this three-issue, oversize, Prestige plus format Suicide Squad series pitting Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more of DC’s most villainous criminals against The Joker. When Task Force X’s Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman’s greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight’s former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror.

Batman/Catwoman Special #1

Batman/Catwoman Special #1



story by Tom King

art by John Paul Leon

cover by John Paul Leon

ON SALE : 7/20/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

One-shot

Ages 17+

variant cover by Lee Weeks

US $5.99 (card stock)

variant cover by Bill Sienkiewicz

US $5.99 (card stock)



Some great romances are destined to be. The Batman/Catwoman series shows readers the romance between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle as it changed over their lives, but what about their connections from before they became costumed adventurers? This special one-off issue, meticulously illustrated by John Paul Leon (Batman: Creature of the Night), traces the life of Selina Kyle from her earliest days to her entry into the criminal underworld, and reveals that Bruce was actually a presence in her life all along. Whether it was fate or coincidence, this story gives even more reasons why Selina and Bruce’s connection is one of the most enduring love affairs in comics.

Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1

Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1



story by Mariko Tamaki

art by David Lapham

cover by Irvin Rodriguez

ON SALE : 7/27/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

One-shot

variant cover by Riccardo Federici

US $5.99 (card stock)

1:25 variant cover by TK TK $5.99 US

saddle stitched



Huntress returns in an all-new one-shot adventure! Gotham’s Violet Vengeance lived through a lot in the last few weeks...including her brain being invaded by a violent parasite bent on sending her on a deadly slugfest bender. Not fun, amiright? Well, Helena Bertinelli is no one to mess with—and when the villainous Vile’s parasite gives her the ability to see through the eyes of his victims? You best believe she’s gonna track him down and pop an arrow in that slimeball. Look out, Batman, Huntress is on the prowl...

Batman Secret Files: The Signal #1

Batman Secret Files: The Signal #1



story by Tony Patrick

art by Christian Duce

cover by Ken Lashley

ON SALE : 7/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

One-shot

variant cover by Cully Hamner

US $5.99

1:25 variant cover by Ken Lashley US $5.99



The Signal comes back as Gotham City’s daytime protector after his time with the Outsiders. But during his sabbatical from his hometown, everything about the city and the people closest to him changed. And the mystery of the White Market, a deadly source of weapons being trafficked into Gotham City that even Batman can’t track down, will only push the Signal further away from everything he knows and into a brand-new world of danger. Writer Tony Patrick returns to pen a new chapter in the life of Duke Thomas alongside fan-favorite artist Christian Duce!

Blue & Gold #1

Blue & Gold #1



story by Dan Jurgens

art by Ryan Sook

cover by Ryan Sook

ON SALE : 7/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

1 of 8

variant cover by Dave Johnson

US $4.99 (card stock)



Desperate to regain the spotlight, Booster Gold looks to attract the public’s (and Justice League’s) attention the same way any washed-up, second-rate hero would—social media. The not-so-tech-savvy hero from the 25th century enlists the help of his best friend, Blue Beetle, who possesses both the money and the brains to help his old pal navigate the scary world of internet influencers. Watch out, evildoers, our heroes are live and online!

Don’t miss Dan Jurgens’s triumphant return to Booster Gold with the help of all-star artist Ryan Sook (Legion of Super-Heroes), telling a tale filled with heart and maybe even redemption for DC’s two favorite underdogs!

Justice League Infinity #1

Justice League Infinity #1



story by J.M. DeMatteis and James Tucker

art by Ethen Beavers

inks by Ethen Beavers

cover by Francis Manapul

ON SALE : 7/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

1 of 7

variant cover by Scott Hepburn

US $4.99 (card stock)



From Justice League Unlimited producer James Tucker and series writer J.M. DeMatteis comes an all-new season starring the World’s Greatest Heroes! There is a being wandering the universe searching for its true purpose, but what it finds out on the farthest edges of the cosmos will change not just our universe, but many! Meanwhile, the war for the throne of Apokolips arrives on Earth, and the true ruler will only be decided one way: Who can destroy the Justice League?

Shazam! #1

Shazam! #1



story by Tim Sheridan

art by Clayton Henry

cover by Clayton Henry

ON SALE : 7/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

1 of 4

variant cover by Gary Frank

US $4.99 (card stock)

1:25 variant cover by Steve Lieber

US $4.99 (card stock)



Billy Batson came to Titans Academy looking for answers. Why was the rest of his adopted family cut off from the power of Shazam? Why are his own powers becoming increasingly unreliable? The answers send Billy on an outrageous adventure that’ll not only change him but have an immense impact on the school and other students on Titans Island.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point HC

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point HC



concept by/story consultant Donald Mustard

writer Christos Gage

art by Reilly Brown, Christian Duce, and

Nelson Faro deCastro

cover by Mikel Janín

ON SALE : 9/7/21

Hardcover

$24.99 US | 144 PAGES | FC | DC

6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-056-3



When a crack splits the sky above Gotham City, Batman is pulled into a bizarre and unfamiliar world, with no memory of who he is or where he came from…

As he fights to recall his past and escape an endless loop of chaos and struggle, he’ll come face to face for the first time with the likes of Renegade Raider, Fishstick, an Bandolier–as well as others who seem impossibly familiar to him. While the World's Greatest Detective strives to make sense of this strange new world, he’ll uncover the shocking truth about the Island, what lies beyond the Loop, and how everything is connected to the mysterious Zero Point.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point uncovers secrets never before revealed in, the game or anywhere else! Every fan of Batman, Fortnite, stunning art ,and edge-of-your-seat excitement won't want to miss the Caped Crusader facing off against Fortnite champions on the Island, in a desperate attempt to save not only himself, but other familiar faces from the DCU…and perhaps the Multiverse itself!



This hardcover collection includes a bonus code unlocking seven DC-themed Fortnite digital items.

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity HC

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity HC



story by KAMI GARCIA

art by MICO SUAYAN, JASON BADOWER, and

MIKE MAYHEW

cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE : 9/7/21

$34.99 US | 304 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

Ages 17+

Hardcover

8 ½" x 10 7/8"

978-1-77951-202-4



In Gotham City, heinous acts of violence occur daily.

Harley Quinn, forensic psychiatrist and profiler, consults with the Gotham City Police Department on its worst cases. But one unsolved murder still haunts her—the night Harley discovered her roommate’s body marked with the signature of a notorious serial killer known as The Joker.

Five years later, the case remains unsolved, as a new series of horrific killings begins. When the murders escalate and the meticulously constructed crime scenes become more elaborate, Harley’s obsession with finding the depraved psychopath responsible leads her down a dangerous path. The past and the present finally collide, and Harley must decide how far she is willing to go—and how many lines she is willing to cross—to solve these cases once and for all.

Written by #1 New York Times and international bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures, Unbreakable, The X-Files Origins: Agent of Chaos) and drawn by Mico Suayan (Bloodshot Reborn), Jason Badower (Wonder Woman ‘77), and Mike Mayhew (The Star Wars), Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity introduces readers to a Joker and Harley Quinn unlike any they’ve seen before, utilizing forensic psychiatry, behavior analysis, and psychological profiles to create a true-to-life take on these iconic characters that is more terrifying than any psychotic fantasy.

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven

Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven



story by Kami Garcia

art by Gabriel Picolo

cover by Gabriel Picolo

ON SALE 9/28/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC | DC

6"x 9"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-386-2



Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo continue their New York Times bestselling Teen Titans series, and give readers the romantic meet-up we’ve all been waiting for!

It seems like years, but it’s only been a few days since Raven Roth recovered her memories, trapped her demon father, Trigon, in her amulet, and had her heart broken for the first time. But she doesn’t have time to worry about the past…she has to focus on finding a way to get rid of Trigon for good.

Garfield Logan still can’t believe he has the power to transform into animals. But controlling his newfound abilities is difficult, and their unpredictable nature could have dangerous consequences. Knowing his parents kept this secret hidden from him only makes Gar feel more alone. He and Raven both seeking answers from the one person who seems to have them all figured out: Slade Wilson.

When their paths cross in Nashville, Raven and Gar can’t help but feel a connection, despite the secrets they try to hide from each other. It will take a lot of trust and courage to overcome the wounds of their pasts. But can they find acceptance for the darkest parts of themselves? Or maybe even love?

Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story

Unearthed: A Jessica Cruz Story



story by Lilliam Rivera

pencils by Steph C.

inks by Steph C.

cover by Steph C.

ON SALE 9/14/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC | DC

6" x 9"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-051-9



Acclaimed author Lilliam Rivera and artist Steph C. reimagine one of DC’s greatest Green Lanterns, Jessica Cruz, to tell a story about immigration, family, and overcoming fear to inspire hope.

Jessica Cruz has done everything right. She's a dedicated student, popular among her classmates, and has a loving family that has done everything they can to give her a better life in the United States. Jessica usually worries for her undocumented parents, but her fears and anxiety escalate as a mayoral candidate with a strong anti-immigration stance runs for office. As the xenophobia in Coast City increases, Jessica begins to debate if it’s worth staying in the U.S. or moving back to her home in Mexico. And despite her attempts to lean on her friends and family, she finds herself constantly visited by visions of Aztec gods, one pulling her toward hope and the other toward anger.

But when her father is detained by I.C.E., Jessica finds herself being pulled into an abyss of anxiety. Despit feeling helpless with her father, Jessica must find her way out of her fears and ultimately become a voice for her community.

Wonderful Women of the World

Wonderful Women of the World



story by Various

pencils by Various

inks by Various

cover by Nicola Scott

ON SALE 9/28/2021

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | FC | DC

6" x 9"

978-1-77950-378-7



An all-new anthology celebrating noteworthy women from around the world!

Women change the world—they’ve been doing it for centuries. Now New York Times bestselling author Laurie Halse Anderson gathers women and nonbinary writers and artists to reveal the women making our world better day by day. Real-world heroes from the fields of business, activism, science, and pop culture are making tough decisions every day, and DC Comics celebrates them here!

Upcoming DC June 2021 Comic Books

American Vampire 1976 #10

American Vampire 1976 #10

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

ON SALE 7/13/2021

AGES 17+

10 of 10

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

variant cover US $3.99



The sequel to the Eisner Award-winning American Vampire reaches its definitive conclusion!

July 4, 1976. Exactly 51 years ago to the day, Skinner Sweet pulled Pearl Jones from certain death and committed her to eternal life as an American Vampire. Now, on America’s bicentennial—after a half-century of fighting for and against one another—the two foils are united in a common cause, locked in an earthshaking showdown against the Beast for the fate of humankind.

Parting words and lasting actions untangle the tense history between the surviving members of the VMS—and Skinner Sweet will either reclaim his coveted immortality or sacrifice his life in the final battle to secure a better future for his companions!

Batman #110

Batman #110



story by James Tynion IV

art by Jorge Jimenez

backup story by James Tynion IV

backup story art by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

cover by Jorge Jimenez

ON SALE : 7/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by Jock

1:25 variant cover by: Riccardo Federici

US $5.99 (card stock for both covers)



Main: Batman’s bloody, no-holds-barred fight with Magistrate enforcer Peacekeeper-01 rages on in epic fashion! Simon Saint’s master plan comes to fruition as his Magistrate program makes its move on Gotham City, and things are about to heat up! (Not in a good way!)

Backup: The Instigator versus Ghost-Maker in a kung fu showdown! Need we say more?

Batman/Superman #20

Batman/Superman #20



story by Gene Luen Yang

pencils by Ivan Reis

inks by Danny Miki

cover by Ivan Reis and Danny Miki

ON SALE : 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Jenny Frison

US $4.99 (card stock)



The Man of Steel and the Dark Knight need time to recover from their manic melee through the Archive of Worlds, but the heroes won’t rest for long! Despite the efforts of new friends El Diablo and Alanna, Auteur.io, the cybernetic architect of these alternate realities, seems to have the upper hand! And to make matters worse, the Archive of Worlds unleashes its most horrific story ever put to magic-infused celluloid: the dark and twisted tale of that demon from the depths: Etrigan!

Batman: Reptilian #2

Batman: Reptilian #2



written by Garth Ennis

art and cover by Liam Sharp

ON SALE: 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

variant cover by: Cully Hamner

US $4.99 (card stock)

1:25 variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US (card stock)

2 of 6

Ages 17+



Batman hits the streets in search of the creature terrorizing Gotham’s underworld—and hits them hard.

First stop is the lair of the Penguin, but Oswald Cobblepot is at death’s door (which is better off than the beast left many of his cronies). The mangled rogue has no answers for Batman, but his blood—and the surprising secrets that it holds—will send the vigilante ever deeper into darkness...

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #2

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Two #2



story by Alan Burnett and Paul Dini

pencils by Ty Templeton

inks by Ty Templeton

cover by Kris Anka

ON SALE : 7/6/21

2 of 7

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by Max Dunbar

US $4.99 (card stock)



Thanks to some magical help from Zatanna, Batman can now see Deadman. Joining forces, the Dark Knight and the death-defying specter hatch a plan to apprehend the treacherous Talon. But the mysterious assassin gets the upper hand and captures Hamilton Hill Jr.! Can Batman and Deadman track the regeneration formula components and find the sinister Court of Owls’ secret passageways, or will Gotham finally fall under the Court’s full control?!

Batman: The Detective #4

Batman: The Detective #4



story by Tom Taylor

art by Andy Kubert and Sandra Hope

inks by Danny Miki

cover by Andy Kubert

ON SALE : 7/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Andy Kubert

US $4.99 (card stock)



Bruce Wayne is facing charges for the attempted murder of former mentor and teacher Henri Ducard and faces a grueling Interpol interrogation. Nothing is as it appears, however, as the Gotham expatriate charges into a lion’s den of mystery and duplicity without the benefit of Batman’s tools. Will the onetime Dark Knight escape unscathed?

Batman: Urban Legends #5

Batman: Urban Legends #5



story by Chip Zdarsky, Matthew Rosenberg, Meghan

Fitzmartin, and Marguerite Bennett

art by Eddy Barrows, Marcus To, Ryan Benjamin, Belén

Ortega, and Sweeney Boo

cover by David Finch

perfect bound

ON SALE : 7/13/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Tyler Kirkham

variant cover by : Mimi Yoon



Red Hood: Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city?

Grifter: Through four chapters of blood, bullets, and Batman, the true reason for Cole Cash emerging in Gotham City reveals itself at last…but it’s not what you think!

Tim Drake: Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show.

Batgirls: Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are just two teenagers breaking into Wayne Manor so they can play some video games. But when Oracle gives them a mission, the Batgirls suit up and head to an abandoned arcade to investigate.

Catwoman #33

Catwoman #33

written by: Ram V

art by: Fernando Blanco

cover by: Yanick Paquette

ON SALE : 7/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Jenny Frison

US $4.99 (card stock)



Selina has worked hard to establish herself as the queen of Alleytown. But in response to Catwoman saving Poison Ivy from extermination at the hands of Saint Industries, Simon Saint has sent in the early stages of a totalitarian force that has left her kingdom shuttered. Catwoman has seen a man take his own life to avoid the consequences of crossing Saint Industries, so she knows there is no telling what they have in store for her and her gang of strays. And to make matters worse, Alleytown’s eerily quiet and empty streets now set the stage for the long-awaited confrontation between Catwoman and Father Valley!

Challenge of the Super Sons #4

Challenge of the Super Sons #4

story by: Peter J. Tomasi

art by: Max Raynor

cover by: Simone Di Meo

ON SALE : 7/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

4 of 7

variant cover by : Nick Bradshaw

US $4.99 (card stock)



A specter from Superman’s and Batman’s sons’ adventure in the past comes searching for them in the present, courtesy of the immortal Vandal Savage! Can the Super Sons defeat the age-old villain before he deals a killing blow to their friend Rora? Plus, Jon and Damian rush to save yet another Justice Leaguer from the death foretold to them upon the dreaded Doom Scroll, but the Super Sons may be too late, as it seems Cyborg has already fallen victim to an attack courtesy of Grid! But remember, if Cyborg finds out the boys saved him, the Doom Scroll’s curse will take the life of an innocent…

Checkmate #2

Checkmate #2

written by: Brian Michael Bendis

art by: Alex Maleev

cover by: Alex Maleev

ON SALE : 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Matt Taylor

US $4.99 (card stock)



The heroes network—the secret technology that connects the Batcave, the Hall of Justice, and Superman’s Fortress of Solitude—holds all the secrets of the DC Universe. The growing evil called Leviathan is trying to get it…and Checkmate are the only people standing in the way. All this and Leviathan versus Talia al Ghul in a fight to the finish, not to mention someone has kidnapped Lois Lane! And you never, ever, ever kidnap Lois Lane. Plus: Who is the Daemon Rose? From the Eisner Award-winning team of Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, this all-new story ties directly into the events of Justice League!

Crime Syndicate #5

Crime Syndicate #5

written by: ANDY SCHMIDT

pencils by: KIERAN McKEOWN and BRYAN HITCH

inks by: DEXTER VINES and BRYAN HITCH

cover by: HOWARD PORTER

ON SALE : 7/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : FRANCIS MANAPUL

US $4.99 (card stock)



The Crime Syndicate crosses the line for the last time…and Alexander Luthor demands justice! Earth-3’s Luthor, Savanna, Venus, Power Tower, Red Hood, Lonar, and Thaal Sinestro band together to form the Legion of Justice and defend their world at all costs. Will the looming threat of the Legion stand in the way of Owlman, Superwoman, and Ultraman’s quest for global takeover? It all builds to a cliffhanger that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

Question of the month: Who is Luthor’s secret weapon?

Also, in this issue’s backup, witness the origin story of Johnny Quick, illustrated by Bryan Hitch!

Crush & Lobo #2

Crush & Lobo #2

written by: MARIKO TAMAKI

art by: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

cover by: AMANDA CONNER

ON SALE: 7/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by: DAN MORA

US $4.99 (card stock)



If there’s anything Crush knows, it’s that traveling through space is a great time to load up on coffee, catch up on murder podcasts, and definitely not get sucked into a spiral of depression while reflecting on your meet-cute with the ex-girlfriend who just dumped you. When Crush’s trusty travel mug runs dry, a pit stop for caffeine puts Lobo’s daughter face to face with an old enemy whose vicious revenge could put an end to her journey—when it’s only just barely begun! Tick tock, Crush…your father’s waiting.

Detective Comics #1039

Detective Comics #1039

story by: Mariko Tamaki

art by: Viktor Bogdanovic

backup story and art by: TRISTAN JONES

cover by: Dan Mora

ON SALE : 7/13/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Lee Bermejo

US $5.99 (card stock)



Looks like someone brought a batarang to a bazooka fight! As the explosive battle royal between Batman and Mr. Worth roars to a climax, Huntress is on the trail of the other major threat plaguing Gotham City: violence parasite Vile! By the end of this battle, one character will be dead, one avenged, and even more holding on for dear life!

Do not miss this epic issue that leads directly into the Batman Secret Files: Huntress special!

PLUS: In The Vile Truth, catch a glimpse into the secret origin of Detective Comics break-out villain Vile through the lens of writer/artist Tristan Jones!

Detective Comics #1040

Detective Comics #1040

story by: Mariko Tamaki

art by: Dan Mora

backup story written by: DAN WATTERS

backup story art by: KYLE HOTZ

cover by: Dan Mora

ON SALE : 7/27/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Lee Bermejo

US $5.99 (card stock)



When the cops brought Bruce Wayne in for questioning last month, a giant money-man with a bazooka and a mustache for days blew the place up. So what’s that mean for Gotham’s ex-favorite son? Well, it means Bruce Wayne has to spend a weekend in lockup! Can Batman’s alter ego go the weekend without getting stabbed? (I suppose to be fair, he’s stabbed on the reg as Batman anyway...)

PLUS: A major Batman villain meets his death in a story that will rock the world of Gotham City in a monstrous way! Do not miss: The Night [REDACTED] Was Killed by Dan Watters and Kyle Hotz!

Future State: Gotham #3

Future State: Gotham #3

story by: Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver

art by: Giannis Milonogiannis

cover by: Simone Di Meo

ON SALE : 7/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | BW | DC

variant cover by : Rose Besch

US $4.99 (card stock)



Red Hood comes mask to mask with Gotham’s most wanted, the Next Batman, as the future of the Bat-Family continues! It’s a deadly showdown made worse by the horde of psychopathic criminals who want to kill them both! And finally, the new Gotham villain Warmonger reveals himself!

Green Lantern #4

Green Lantern #4

story by Geoffrey Thorne

art by Tom Raney and Marco Santucci

cover by Bernard Chang

ON SALE : 7/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by Bryan Hitch

US $5.99 (card stock)



Improve. Adapt. Overcome. The same lessons John Stewart learned in the Marine Corps help him begin his quest to find the other lost Lanterns in the dark sectors of space. Meanwhile, back on Oa, one of the Corps’ newest members, Jo Mullein, alongside Young Justice’s Teen Lantern and Simon Baz, tends to the wounded and investigates who or what caused the source of all Green Lanterns’ power to go nuclear and wipe out the Corps.

Harley Quinn #5

Harley Quinn #5

story by: Stephanie Phillips

art by: Riley Rossmo

cover by: Riley Rossmo

ON SALE 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by Derrick Chew

US $4.99 (card stock)



Did I miss something, or is there another new creep in a funny costume tryin’ to take over Gotham? Villains in this city are like that multiheaded hydra monster: blow a few up in Arkham Asylum, and 50 more pop up in ridiculous costumes thinkin’ they’re worthy of one of those fancy character variant covers. And here I thought bustin’ outta Hugo Strange’s new headquarters and savin’ the clowns was gonna be my biggest problem today.

Infinite Frontier #2

Infinite Frontier #2

story by Joshua Williamson

art by Xermanico

cover by Mitch Gerads

ON SALE : 7/13/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

2 of 6

variant cover by Bryan Hitch

US $5.99 (card stock)



What secrets and changes lurk inside the newly expanded Multiverse? The devious Director Bones of the D.E.O. re-forms a ragtag team to keep the new worlds at bay, but was highly skilled agent Cameron Chase recruited because the director needs her help, or because he wants a patsy when things go south? Meanwhile, Alan Scott, the original Green Lantern, takes drastic measures to find his missing daughter. Someone has kidnapped Jade, and Alan’s going to find out why and bring her home. Plus, the resurrection of Roy Harper gives the former Teen Titan some unexpected and unpredictable new powers.

Infinite Frontier #3

Infinite Frontier #3

story by Joshua Williamson

art by Xermanico

cover by Mitch Gerads

ON SALE : 7/27/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

3 of 6

variant cover by Bryan Hitch

US $5.99 (card stock)



Barry Allen’s history with the Psycho-Pirate isn’t pleasant.

The Flash encountered this mind-bending villain all the way back in the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it did not end well for the Scarlet Speedster. For the first time since his death and rebirth, Barry runs afoul of this foe—hopefully it will go better this time around! That is, if the even bigger villain behind the Pirate stays out of the fray, or if President Superman of Justice Incarnate sticks around to help win the day.

Justice League #64

Justice League #64

story by Brian Michael Bendis and Ram V

art by Steve Pugh and Sumit Kumar

cover by David Marquez

ON SALE : 7/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by Jason Howard

US $5.99 (card stock)



Introducing…the United! This all-new all-star group of alien warriors represents all voices in the newly formed United Planets. A galactic Justice League, if you will. The first Legion of Super-Heroes? Sort of. The United comes to the new Justice League for help because the biggest threat to the universe is on the loose, and all roads lead to…Superman. All this, and Aquaman has some surprising news. This big, bold, universe-spanning story serves as a perfect hopping-on point for fans curious where their favorite DC heroes go next!

Plus: While the Justice League Dark regroups after hitting the books (literally), all eyes turn toward Gotham, where Merlin’s followers gather to protect a mysterious weapon. Now it’ll take not one knight but two to infiltrate the cult and save reality. Batman guest-stars as the Eternal Knight’s new squire in this action-packed tale!



Justice League #65

Justice League #65

story by Brian Michael Bendis and Ram V

art by Steve Pugh and Sumit Kumar

cover by David Marquez

ON SALE 7/20/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by David Talaski

US $5.99 (card stock)



The Justice League heads to deep space, on the trail of the most dangerous new criminal in all the galaxy. The biggest threat to the United Planets is on the loose, and no one in the cosmos is safe. Meanwhile, on Earth, Checkmate breaks into the Hall of Justice looking for clues to Black Canary’s secret affiliation. What secret affiliation, you ask? It’s a secret, duh! All this, and Black Adam declares himself leader of the League.

Plus, as the Justice League Dark plans their next move, Batman makes his in Gotham. An ally from Etrigan’s past holds the key to saving the present, but to retrieve it, the League and the Eternal Knights must venture deep into his twisted dreams. Little do they know, Randu Singh’s mind is a maze that they could end up trapped in for good!

Justice League: Last Ride #3

Justice League: Last Ride #3

story by Chip Zdarsky

art by Miguel Mendonça

cover by Darick Robertson

ON SALE 7/13/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

3 of 7

variant cover by Riccardo Federici

US $4.99 (card stock)



Apokolips: once the fiery terror of the Multiverse, now a lifeless husk filled with ghosts and dark secrets. Will the planet formerly ruled by Darkseid help the Justice League…or destroy it?

Legends of the Dark Knight #3

Legends of the Dark Knight #3

story by: Darick Robertson

pencils by: Darick Robertson

inks by: Richard P. Clark and Darick Robertson

cover by: Darick Robertson and Diego Rodriguez

ON SALE: 7/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Jorge Molina

1:25 variant cover by: Riccardo Federici

US $4.99 (both card stock)



“Bad Night, Good Knight” draws to its epic conclusion! Time runs out, and Riddler’s new partner, Quiz, captures Batman. The Dark Knight must make a deal with this deadly duo to escape and stop the mysterious gas-masked salesman disrupting the Gotham underground from selling to one of the city’s most dangerous villains...the Scarecrow!

Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #3

Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #3

story by Brandon Easton

art by Fico Ossio

cover by Yanick Paquette

ON SALE: 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

3 of 6

variant cover by Taurin Clarke

US $4.99 (card stock)



After experiencing the mysterious effects of Thaddeus Brown’s ashes, Shilo uses his newfound abilities to dig into the origin of N’Vir Free and her powerful minions known as the Core. But the Miracle mantle bears many secrets and leads Shilo and his allies to new faces. But are they loyal to the Free name? The deadly truth Shilo uncovers could spell catastrophe for the galaxy and forever destroy the legacy of Mister Miracle.

Nightwing #82

Nightwing #82

written by: Tom Taylor

art and cover by: Bruno Redondo

ON SALE: 7/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by : Jamal Campbell

US $4.99 (card stock)



Melinda Zucco’s connection to the man who killed Dick Grayson’s parents wasn’t a surprise to the Blüdhaven hero, but what the former Robin discovers about Melinda’s ties to the Flying Graysons leaves the usually upbeat detective speechless.

Robin #4

Robin #4

story by: Joshua Williamson

art by: Jorge Corona

cover by: Gleb Melnikov

ON SALE: 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by: Francis Manapul

US $4.99 (card stock)



Damian Wayne versus his grandfather, the immortal Ra’s al Ghul! For years, Batman’s son avoided learning the ways of the Demon from Ra’s, but now that training may be exactly what Robin needs to win the League of Lazarus tournament.

Plus, Ravager follows the mysterious Respawn into the secrets of Lazarus Island!

Rorschach #10

Rorschach #10

story by Tom King

art by Jorge Fornés

cover by Jorge Fornés

ON SALE: 7/13/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

10 of 12

Ages 17+

variant cover by Jenny Frison

US $4.99 (card stock)



Who would have benefited from the assassination of a presidential candidate? Rorschach and Laura didn’t operate in a vacuum. Their actions touched a lot of different people. In his continued efforts to unravel how the pair got from their stark beginnings to almost killing Governor Turley and derailing an election, the detective on the case starts to look at what other law enforcement agencies have uncovered, and any potential links back to the Oval Office. To do that, it’s time to relive the crime that almost was.

Things are heating up as this miniseries set in the Watchmen universe nears its conclusion!

RWBY/Justice League #4

RWBY/Justice League #4

story by: Marguerite Bennett

art by: Aneke

inks by: Aneke

cover by: Mirka Andolfo

ON SALE 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

4 of 7

variant cover by: Simone Di Meo

US $4.99 (card stock)



While searching the harbor, Blake, Yang, and Clark Kent come face to face with a trident-wielding boy who can command sea life. But is this princely boy the one taking control of people all over Remnant? And what is his mysterious connection to Clark? Later, the gang comes back together, but each team was unsuccessful in cracking the mystery surrounding the missing huntsmen. As they discuss their findings, Team RWBY is ambushed by their brainwashed friends! They’ll need a savior from above in order to surmount these odds!

Sensational Wonder Woman #5

Sensational Wonder Woman #5

story by: Amy Chu

pencils by: Maria Laura Sanapo

inks by: Maria Laura Sanapo

cover by: Marco Santucci

ON SALE 7/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by: Dike Ruan

US $4.99 (card stock)



Katie, a spirited 98-year-old woman, has escaped her nursing home. As her caregivers track her down, Katie recounts her World War II adventures with Wonder Woman.

Strange Adventures #11

Strange Adventures #11

story by Tom King

art by Mitch Gerads and Evan “Doc” Shaner

cover by Mitch Gerads

ON SALE: 7/27/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

11 of 12

Ages 17+

variant cover by Evan “Doc” Shaner

US $4.99 (card stock)



Adam Strange may save the world, but can he save his marriage?

There are things that happened in the original war with the marauding Pykkts that Adam never told his wife, Alanna, and she wants answers now. Adding fuel to the fire is the possibility that he didn’t just deceive her, but entire galactic civilizations, in his quest for victory—which raises the question: How much has been true in the stories he’s told Earth to mobilize its greatest heroes against an invasion right here at home?

This is the big one before the finale. Massive secrets are revealed, as two timelines rush toward a collision.

Suicide Squad #5

Suicide Squad #5

story by Robbie Thompson

art by Dexter Soy

cover by Eduardo Pansica

ON SALE: 7/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by Gerald Parel

US $4.99 (card stock)



After the disastrous mission to Titans Academy and an ill-fated confrontation with Red X, Task Force X looks into the Multiverse for its next recruits under Amanda Waller. Assigned to investigate the status of Earth-3, the team’s field leader, Peacemaker, begins to question what Waller plans to do with her ultimate Suicide Squad, as the deadly Bloodsport takes charge.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #2

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #2

story by Tom King

art by Bilquis Evely

cover by Bilquis Evely

ON SALE: 7/20/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

2 of 8

variant cover by Lee Weeks

US $4.99 (card stock)



After the shocking conclusion of last issue, Supergirl and her new friend Ruthye find themselves stranded with no way to pursue Krem, the murderous kingsagent. Each moment this fugitive roams free, the more beings become dangerously close to dying by his hand. There is no time to lose, so our heroes must now travel across the universe the old-fashioned way…by cosmic bus!

Little do they know, their journey will be a dark one filled with terrors that not even the Maid of Might is prepared to face! Can Kara Zor-El lie low long enough to ensure their safe passage?

Superman Red & Blue #5

Superman Red & Blue #5

stories by Judd Winick, G. Willow Wilson, Brandon Thomas,

Mark Buckingham, and Daniel Warren Johnson

art by Ibrahim Moustafa, Valentine De Landro, Berat

Pekmezci, Mark Buckingam, and Daniel Warren Johnson

cover by Amanda Conner

ON SALE: 7/20/21 $5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

5 of 6

card stock variant cover by Art Adams US $5.99

card stock variant cover by Miguel Mercado US $5.99

prestige format



There’s no dog in the Multiverse quite like Superman’s real best friend, Krypto!

Join us this month for an epic retelling of Superman’s canine companion’s origin story, along with four additional tales about the Man of Steel, including one that proves that even in his secret identity Clark Kent is just as super. While Superman is known for his larger-than-life heroism, in this issue we tell the story of a delicate infant rocketed through the unforgiving universe! Also, meet for the first time the man rescued by Superman more often than anyone else in the Multiverse. And follow Pa Kent as he learns what it really means to be the father of a superhero.

You won’t want to miss the penultimate issue of this star-studded anthology celebrating the Man of Steel!

Teen Titans Academy #5

Teen Titans Academy #5

story by Tim Sheridan

art by Steve Lieber

cover by Rafa Sandoval

ON SALE: 7/27/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by Philip Tan

US $4.99



After launching their own investigation into the identity of Red X, Gotham City expatriates and new Titans Academy students Bratgirl, Chupacabra, and Megabat come face to face with the mysterious figure in the flesh. With the tables turned, this Bat Pack of kids must reveal their own secret origins to their masked captor!

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #12

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #12

written by G. Willow WIlson

art by Nick Robles

cover by Marguerite Sauvage

ON SALE: 7/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

12 of 12

AGES 17+



The future of the realm of Faerie lands in Heather After’s hands—and Heather’s not exactly known for her sound judgment. But if she doesn’t use her power wisely, she could call down the wrath of the Dream Lord himself—and send her closest confidant, the escaped nightmare Ruin, back into eternal imprisonment…or far, far worse! Will Ruin be unmade before ever knowing the true love he condemned himself to mortality for?

Perhaps he just gets what everybody gets—a lifetime. But it’s looking awfully short…

The Flash #772

The Flash #772

story by Jeremy Adams

art by Will Conrad

cover by Brandon Peterson

ON SALE: 7/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by Brett Booth

US $4.99



Leaving past mistakes behind and racing into the future, Wally West returns as Central City’s Scarlet Speedster!

Now reunited with his wife, Linda, and their two children, the former Kid Flash begins a new chapter in his life. But Wally quickly remembers that saving lives and fighting super-villains may make him a hero, but they don’t pay the bills. Luckily, an old friend may have just the right job for this blue-collar champion.

The Joker #5

The Joker #5

story by: James Tynion IV and Matthew Rosenberg

art by: Francesco Francavilla

backup story by: James Tynion IV and Sam Johns

backup art by: Sweeney Boo

cover by: Guillem March

ON SALE: 7/13/21

$5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

variant cover by: Kaare Andrews

variant cover by: Sean Phillips

1:25 variant cover by: Riccardo Federici

US $5.99 (card stock for both covers)



The never-before-seen tale of The Joker’s first night in Arkham Asylum is finally revealed!

When a lunatic in a clown suit tries to poison Gotham City’s reservoir and is placed in Arkham Asylum before his trial, Detective Jim Gordon realizes something’s different about this new inmate that could forever change the future of Gotham.

Backup: Rising-star artist Sweeney Boo joins the series as things get worse and worse for Punchline and Bluebird. Punchline’s prison war against the Queen of Spades escalates, and no prisoner at Blackgate Penitentiary will be exempt from choosing sides. And after barely escaping death at the hands of Punchline’s former accomplice, will Bluebird have the will to continue her investigation and find the mysterious woman from Punchline’s past who has the answers she’s looking for?

The Next Batman: Second Son #4

The Next Batman: Second Son #4

story by: John Ridley

art by: Travel Foreman, Norm Rapmund, and Le Beau Underwood

cover by: Jorge Molina

ON SALE: 7/6/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

4 of 4

variant cover by :Rachta Lin

US $5.99 (card stock)



While gathering evidence against the criminal Arkadine, Jace Fox has a brutal showdown with assassin Eabha O’Roark. The shocking arrival of Katana could turn the tables…but for whom? Plus, tensions in the GCPD run high as Mayor Nakano’s anti-mask policies divide the force, and Lucius Fox must decide if he wants to be a part of the Magistrate program. And prepare for a blockbuster ending!

The Nice House on the Lake #2

The Nice House on the Lake #2

written by James Tynion IV

art by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

cover by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

card stock variant cover by ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN

ON SALE: 7/6/21

AGES 17+ | 2 of 12

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

card stock variant cover $4.99 US | FC | DC



After the life-changing events of the previous issue, the guests at the nice house on the lake must decide their next steps—but there’s not exactly perfect agreement about the situation. Who among them is ready to walk out the door? And who is content to simply…float?

The Other History of the DC Universe #5

The Other History of the DC Universe #5

story by: John Ridley

art by: Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi

cover by: Giuseppe Camuncoli and Marco Mastrazzo

variant cover by Jamal Campbell

ON SALE: 7/27/21

AGES 17+ | 5 of 5

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC BLACK LABEL

Prestige Plus

8 ½" x 10 7/8"



Being a superhero runs in Anissa Pierce’s family. It’s been a part of her life in one way or another since her father, Jefferson Pierce, first started to fight crime as Black Lightning. Despite what her parents tell her, despite what the world tells her, Anissa knows that she has the same calling as her father. But as Anissa takes on the mantle of Thunder, she must grapple with a very different world than the one that her father first patrolled.

The critically acclaimed creative team of Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (12 Years a Slave, Let It Fall) and artists Giuseppe Camuncoli and Andrea Cucchi bring The Other History of the DC Universe to a close.

The Swamp Thing #5

The Swamp Thing #5

story by Ram V

art by John McCrea

cover by Mike Perkins

ON SALE : 7/6/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

5 of 10

card stock variant cover by Brian Bolland

US $4.99



Newly armed with the knowledge and powers he gained from the Green and yet lonelier than ever, Levi Kamei is pulled once more into service as the Avatar of the Green is summoned by primal forces to the city of London, where old ideas lie buried, slowly leaching into the reality above. The scars of old wars and the dangers of past ideologies resurface as the Swamp Thing must team up with an old trench-coated acquaintance and his new protégé to save the present from the atrocities of our past.

Truth & Justice #6

Truth & Justice #6

story by: Andrew Aydin

pencils by: Juni Ba

inks by: Juni Ba

cover by: Juni Ba

ON SALE 7/20/20

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

6 of 7

variant cover by : Damion Scott

US $5.99 (card stock)



It’s Damian Wayne’s birthday, and the Bat-Family throws him a surprise party in the Batcave! But it seems someone has other plans, as a pair of ancient Hittite deities crash the party! Robin’s battle with Tarhun and Arinitti takes him on a wild ride all the way to Budapest, ultimately leading him to his grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul. As Batman wages a battle to rescue his son, Damian is left to ponder a life-altering question: choose immortality and stand at his grandfather’s side, or choose mortality and continue on his path alongside his father.

Wonder Girl #3

Wonder Girl #3

story by Joëlle Jones

art by Joëlle Jones

cover by Joëlle Jones

ON SALE : 7/20/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by Matteo Scalera

US $4.99



Let the training commence!

Now crowned Hera’s champion, Yara needs to start acting like one. Enter Eros, the goddess’s favorite grandson and the god of love. Can Yara resist his charms long enough to master her unpredictable new powers?

All the gods are watching…are you?

Wonder Woman #775

Wonder Woman #775

story by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Jordie Bellaire

art by Andy MacDonald and Paulina Ganucheau

cover by Travis Moore

ON SALE : 7/13/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by Becky Cloonan

US $5.99



Welcome to the Graveyard of Gods, Wonder Woman…the Keeper of the Grounds anticipates your arrival!

Many enter these hallowed grounds of the DCU, but none return to the world of the living. So how is Diana supposed to save herself, let alone a whole pantheon of gods? With her weapons rendered useless, she’ll have to find the key to victory within!

Plus, in a seemingly happier time, Young Diana emerges from her readings just in time to discover that Clio has been possessed by the very texts they wished to save! How could the pursuit of knowledge become something so twisted? Find out as our young hero battles for her life against her former teacher!

Wonder Woman #776

Wonder Woman #776

story by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Jordie Bellaire

art by Jill Thompson and Paulina Ganucheau

cover by Travis Moore

ON SALE : 7/27/21

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover by Becky Cloonan

US $5.99



They may look innocent, but the faeries of Elfhame have it in for Wonder Woman!

What did Diana do to incur their wrath? Well, it may have something to do with the Roman god who has turned the Sphere of the Gods upside down in pursuit of power. Someone must pay for the damage they’ve caused, and Ratatosk could be the first if Diana doesn’t find him in time!

Back on Themyscira, in the days of Diana’s youth, the missing historical texts are close to being completed, but at what cost? Is knowledge of the Amazons’ past worth all this trouble? Find out as the culprit behind it all reveals themselves and shares a truth that will change Diana’s childhood forever!

Wonder Woman Black & Gold #2

Wonder Woman Black & Gold #2

stories by Mariko Tamaki, Che Grayson, Tillie Walden, Stephanie Williams, and Rachel Smythe

art by Jamie McKelvie, Corin Howell, Tillie Walden, Ashley A. Woods, and Rachel Smythe

cover by Terry Dodson

ON SALE : 7/27/21 $5.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC 2 of 6

card stock variant cover by Joshua Middleton US $5.99

1:25 variant cover by: David Mack Price: US $ 5.99

Prestige Format



This new, visually stunning, and all-star-packed celebration of Wonder Woman continues! Some of comics’ greatest storytellers present five beautifully bombastic tales that take Diana all over the DC Universe. First stop…the very depths of hell! Both friend and foe come along for the ride of a lifetime with guest appearances by Steve Trevor, Nubia, and the First Born. The issue concludes with a journey to a place never seen before—Wonder Woman’s dreams—as the celebration of her 80th anniversary continues!

Looney Tunes #261

Looney Tunes #261

story by Ivan Cohen

pencils by Walter Carzon

inks by Horacio Ottolini

cover by Walter Carzon

ON SALE 7/20/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC



Messenger Elmer Fudd must deliver an important package to Taz, or he's going to lose his job. But Taz doesn't trust anyone knocking on his door, so this is going to be no easy task. And if Elmer is successful, will he still be in one piece?

Mad Magazine #231

Mad Magazine #231



story & art by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

ON SALE 8/3/21

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES | FC | DC



Don’t throw in the towel…we’re bringing you our “A” game! (as in ALFRED E. NEUMAN!) For MAD #21, the Usual Gang of Idiots overcame a ton of adversity and charged through the archive to round up so many athletic-supportive MAD classics it could fill Fenway Park! Score big with hit parodies like the Karocky Kid, All the Right Movements, and Raving Bully. Sergio Aragonés takes a MAD Look at Baseball AND Basketball. Dave Berg hits a home run with the best of the Lighter Side of Sports. Even team Black Spy and Team White Spy get into the game! And finally, slide into first with a winning new Fold-In by writer/artist Johnny Sampson. It’s time to take one for the team…heck, why just one? Take fifteen copies, so they don’t have to share!

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #4

The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #4

story by: Ivan Cohen

art and cover by: Dario Brizuela

ON SALE 7/13/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

4 of 12

One or two monster masks might just mean there’s a smuggler or crooked real estate developer in town. But when Gotham City is terrorized by an army of thugs in monster masks, it can only mean one thing: a citywide crime spree by Black Mask and his gang, the False Face Society! With Batman mysteriously missing, and Nightwing and Batgirl up against a horde of crooked creatures, it’s lucky that the heroes have help from Scooby and the gang. After all, who has more experience in pulling the masks off bad guys?