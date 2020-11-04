DC has "big, big plans" for Punchline in 2021

The year isn't over yet, but Punchline sure does rank up there on the shortlist of breakout new comic book characters in 2020. Punchline debuted nine months ago, and her first comic book goes on sale November 10. According to co-creator James Tynion, it's just the beginning - and the sales of next week's Punchline one-shot are feeding into it.

(Image credit: DC)

While not giving actual sales numbers, Tynion has said the advance orders for the Punchline one-shot are "absolutely staggering."

Punchline was the first major addition that writer James Tynion made to the Batman mythos upon taking over that title in January. His run, which began in Batman #86, was framed around the debut of a new villain named the Designer - but Punchline ended up stealing that 'new character buzz' spotlight pretty quickly.

"It feels like my year is beginning and ending with Punchline calling the shots," Tynion said recently in his newsletter, The Empire of the Tiny Onion. "The fact that we're still getting so many amazing cosplayers tackle her, months after her debut is thrilling."

Tynion goes on to say that he and DC "have big, big plans for her in 2021…"

Going into speculation mode, could those "big, big plans" be a Punchline solo series in 2021 - and could this be the project Tynion said he and Batman artist Guillem March are working on? Remember, March drew the Punchline story in Batman #100.

