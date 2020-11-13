DC Future State Justice League February 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

The Justice League family of February 2021 Future State DC solicitations has been revealed over at Den of Geek, dovetailing with our previously-released Batman Future State solicitations for February 2021.

variant cover to Future State: Teen Titans #2 (Image credit: DC)

In the Future State: Justice League title, Dan Mora's cover to the second issue shows the DC Trinity - Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman - having some issues, which could lead credence to our previous theory about them being doppelgangers in with the teased Hyperclan.

And although Future State: Aquaman has 'Aquaman' in the title, from the sounds of it the second issue will be focused on Aquawoman (not that we're complaining).

Over in the Future State: Green Lantern title, the 'Hard Traveling Heroes' reunite as Hal Jordan calls up Oliver Queen after his GL power battery goes down.

Raven makes a surprise appearance in Future State: Shazam!, described as "a deadly new threat born from the ashes of the Teen Titans Academy." Teen Titans Academy is a storyline going on over in the Future State: Teen Titans series - which has Red X joining the team.

Remember, if you see "Image 1 of x" in the upper left corner of the image window that means there are multiple covers to view. Click the arrows to the center-right and left to see them all.

FUTURE STATE: AQUAMAN #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRANDON THOMAS

art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

card stock variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

ON SALE 2/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Andy Curry, daughter of Arthur and Mera, has had a pretty terrible month. Jackson Hyde, a.k.a. Aquaman, won't stop calling her Aqualass when she's told him a thousand times it's Aquawoman. She's manifested a new power that scares the absolute hell out of her. Oh, and she and Jackson just got ripped apart in the midst of a cosmic space ocean and she can't find him anywhere! For the first time in her 14 years, Andy's all alone—and it's gonna take her wits, her will, and every single lesson Jackson ever taught her to survive.

FUTURE STATE: THE FLASH #2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by BRANDON VIETTI

art and cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

All hope is lost as Barry Allen races to save his former partner, Wally West. Armed with the weapons of the Rogues who once tried to destroy the Flash, Barry plots an attack that'll either free the former Kid Flash from the evil that's possessed him—or end his threat forever!

FUTURE STATE: GREEN LANTERN #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

"The Last Lanterns" written by GEOFFREY THORNE

"The Last Lanterns" art by TOM RANEY

"Teen Lantern" written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

"Teen Lantern" art by ANDIE TONG

"Hal Jordan" written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

"Hal Jordan" art by DEXTER SOY

cover by CLAYTON HENRY

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 2/9/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

Outnumbered but never outwitted or outfought, John Stewart leads the last of the Green Lanterns against insurmountable odds. Facing a bloodthirsty Khund cult dedicated to the "God in Red," the onet-ime Green Lantern shows that even without a ring or the Corps to back him up, he's still a force to be reckoned with!

Plus, from the pages of Young Justice, Teen Lantern teams up with Mogo, and Hal Jordan reconnects with Oliver Queen after the power battery goes down!

FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

"Justice League" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Justice League" art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

"Justice League Dark" written by RAM V

"Justice League Dark" art by MARCIO TAKARA

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 2/9/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Exiled to a distant planet, the Justice League suspects an impostor in their midst, but not even the next Batman or Green Lantern can find the clues they're looking for. Meanwhile on Earth, the terrifying return of a classic Justice League villain may spell doom for the planet! Doppelgängers abound, paranoia runs rampant, and only the Justice League can save humanity—if they can ever find their way home.

Plus, all the world's terrible truths are revealed as the Justice League Dark make their last stand. Hunted, beaten, and harvested for their magic, Zatanna, John Constantine, Detective Chimp, Ragman, Madame Xanadu, and Etrigan all unleash a desperate plan that could destroy them—but is it worth the cost to finish Mad Merlin and his mysterious Knights? Only Doctor Fate knows, and the truth may spell hope or doom!

FUTURE STATE: SHAZAM! #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by GERALD PAREL

ON SALE 2/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Shazam's soul is laid bare as he's confronted by one of the most powerful beings in the DC Universe! Revealing shocking secrets and the final fate of Billy Batson, the boy who was Earth's Mightiest Mortal, this issue introduces a deadly new threat born from the ashes of the Teen Titans Academy: Raven!

FUTURE STATE: SUICIDE SQUAD #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

"Suicide Squad" written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

"Suicide Squad" art by JAVI FERNANDEZ

"Black Adam" written by JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Adam" art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE 2/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

Peacemaker attacks! Assigned to bring Amanda Waller back to Earth-1 at all costs, the Suicide Squad battles Waller's private Justice League on Earth-3. As lives are lost and blood is spilled, the fate of the Multiverse will be decided by Superman!

Also in this issue, the 853rd Century is burning, and only Black Adam can save reality from the onslaught of murderous rage from a new threat spawned from a former hero.

FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Humanity strikes back! The shadow of Swamp Thing Supreme stretches across the globe as it has for centuries. The world is at peace, until a rebellious faction of humanity ignites their terrible plan, fueled by Woodrue Wilson's appetite for power. But Swamp Thing, too, harbors a secret—one he must reveal in order to restore peace to the planet once again. But it will cost him everything he has.

FUTURE STATE: TEEN TITANS #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

card stock variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Red X returns to the Teen Titans! The mysterious former Teen Titans Academy student joins the surviving Titans in a final fight to stop the threat unleashed by one of the school's students. Nightwing, Raven, Crush, Shazam, Starfire, Cybeast, and Red Arrow face their demons as one of these heroes must make the ultimate sacrifice to save their world!