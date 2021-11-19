February 2022 DC comics revealed

DC's solicitations for all comic books on sale on February 2022 features some interesting spins on its iconic superheroes.

Aquaman turns 81 in 2022 but he isn't too old to adapt. He begins the next phase of his career as one-half of the new duo of Aquamen, co-starring in a new ongoing series along with former Aqualad Jackson Hyde by co-writers Brandon Thomas and Chuck Brown and artist Sami Basri.

And Mary Marvel ... AKA Mary Bromfield AKA Lady Shazam gets the 'Lady' qualifier removed from her title as for the first time in her long career as she takes over as the sole Champion of Shazam from Billy Batson and stars in her hard-to-believe first-ever solo limited series appropriately titled The New Champion of Shazam by writer Josie Campbell and artist Evan "Doc" Shaner.

Batman (no, not that one) leaves Gotham City for the real-world New York City in I Am Batman #6 by John Ridley and Ken Lashley, and Jace Fox is bringing the entire Fox family with him to the Big Apple.

As for Gotham City, the extended Bat-family contends with Batman (yes, that one) leaving his home city in the continued 'Shadows of the Bat' event in four issues of the weekly Detective Comics.

In the main story by writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Max Raynor of two serialized tales, Psycho-Pirate is back in Gotham after interning for Darkseid for a few weeks in Infinite Frontier and is making his presence felt in Gotham's new criminally-insane asylum Arkham Tower.

Plus the debut of a new Monkey Prince series, a new "horrific and blackhearted" Suicide Squad series, and DC celebrates Valentine's Day the comic book way in a Weird Love Tales one-shot special.

DC February 2022 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN #120

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN #120

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JORGE MOLINA

Backup script and art by KARL KERSCHL

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:50 variant cover by JOCK

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



"Abyss" part three! The new Batman Inc.'s heinous crimes have landed them in a high-security prison. Batman believes the only way to help his old allies is to break them out…but they don't want his help! Meanwhile, Batman Inc.'s mysterious benefactor uses the chaos to enact their plans, but finds themselves lost in the dark against Abyss!

Backup: The mysterious disappearances being investigated by Maps and Batman take a violent turn...Could this missing persons case be something much darker?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1051

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1051

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



Psycho-Pirate! Qu'est-ce que ç'est? The mind manipulations of one of the DCU's most calamitous villains are revealed at the heart of Arkham Tower…but who's really calling the shots? As Batwoman's undercover operation takes a disastrous turn, Huntress finds her own mission inside the Tower growing more perilous by the moment! All is revealed in this explosive first chapter in act two of the "Shadows of the Bat" weekly event!

Then, in "House of Gotham" part five, the Boy emerges from his Scarecrow caper with a new perspective on the world…but what's scarier: Dr. Crane's fear toxins, or Batman's control of Gotham's militarized youth?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1052

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1052

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



"His hold is breaking!" That's the message written in blood across the minds of Arkham Tower's inhabitants, after a nightmare melee is unleashed! With Gotham's deadliest criminals reverting to their former, murderous selves in one horrific night, Dr. Wear has a lot of explaining to do…and a lot of covering up to perform. Can Nightwing get to the bottom of this mystery before the people of Arkham Tower are put in peril again?

Plus, Batman's iron grip on Gotham is enough to drive the desperate to madness…and madness is on the mind of the Boy in part six of "House of Gotham." When an average night at coat check at the Iceberg Lounge turns into a violent battle royal between the Dark Knight and the Penguin, lines are blurred, people are hurt, and the Boy's descent into a life of crime deepens…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1053

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1053

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



War in the streets! As Dr. Wear desperately tries to keep his plans for Arkham Tower from crumbling, a major drug deal gone bad puts the nervous doc in the sights of both the Party Crashers and the Penguin! The list of people very badly wanting to kill Dr. Wear grows, and Nightwing is on the precipice of cracking the whole scheme wide open! But with the maniacal Party Crashers waging war against the Bat-Family across Gotham, Dick must choose between helping a tower full of villains and helping his family!

Then, it's Knightfall in Gotham during part seven of "House of Gotham," as the Boy (growing into a man before our eyes) runs afoul of an uber-violent, unhinged Azrael Batman! This latest conflict pushes Gotham's most vulnerable into madness, and one man's rogues gallery reveals itself as another man's salvation.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1054

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DETECTIVE COMICS #1054

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Backup written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Backup art by FERNANDO BLANCO

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant by LEE BERMEJO

1:25 variant by JORGE FORNÉS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



It's Nightwing versus Psycho-Pirate in the grand finale of "Shadows of the Bat" act two of three! As Gotham's elite gather to celebrate the formal opening of Arkham Tower, Dr. Wear's secret weapon is more unhinged than ever, and the storm clouds of disaster gather above the city's monument to reform! The Party Crashers, the Bat-Family, Penguin's forces, and a tower full of innocent civilians and villainous patients converge in the chapter you'll need to see to believe! Spoiler alert: not everyone makes it out alive!

Every story has two sides, and as much as Batman has reached out his hand through the darkness to try to help the Boy, there are too many hands in the shadows of Gotham pulling in the other direction. The finale of act two of "House of Gotham" poses a stark choice: Live with the family you know, or betray everything you've learned to be true?

I AM BATMAN #6

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Olivier Coipel/Alex Sinclair (DC))

I AM BATMAN #6

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by KEN LASHLEY

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

Variant by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant by KHARY RANDOLPH and EMILIO LOPEZ

Black history month variant by ALEXIS FRANKLIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



Jace Fox's baptism by fire as Batman during "Fear State" was the first step toward his next great challenge—a relocation to the Big Apple! Joining his mother and sisters in the move as they arrive to the city, Jace will find new adventure, a rekindled love, and terrifying new adversaries as "Empire State of Mind" begins!

THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM! #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE NEW CHAMPION OF SHAZAM! #1

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

Variant by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



Mary Bromfield has always struggled to determine who she is outside her family…kinda hard to do when you're all superheroes! Now, after Billy Batson's heroic sacrifice, the power of Shazam has vanished, and she's been left powerless.

Most heroes would be distraught, but not Mary. It's finally time for a voyage of self-discovery as she prepares for her freshman year of college and a civilian life. But nothing is ever truly normal for this young hero, because she's just been chosen as the new champion of Shazam! (At least according to a talking rabbit sent by her estranged brother Billy.) Will she embrace the power? Or will it die alongside this world's hope of survival against the mysterious magical forces waiting to take control?

Find out in Mary's first solo miniseries, brought to you by up-and-coming comics writer Josie Campbell (Future State: Green Lantern) and fan-favorite Shazam! artist Evan "Doc" Shaner (Strange Adventures, Convergence: Shazam!)!

AQUAMEN #1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: DC)

AQUAMEN #1

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variants by KAEL NGU and NICK ROBLES

1:25 ratio variant cover by JIM LEE and

SCOTT WILLIAMS

Black History Month variant cover by ALEXIS FRANKLIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



Dive deeper following the thrilling conclusions of Aquaman: The Becoming and Black Manta!

When a terrorist in Middle America is revealed as an Atlantean sleeper agent seemingly gone rogue, the Aquamen—Arthur Curry and Jackson Hyde—are on the case. But it soon becomes clear that the tragedy was not just a single bad actor, but the beginnings of a much larger and more dangerous chain reaction…and the heart of an explosive Atlantean conspiracy! If Arthur's not careful, the secrets he's keeping—from Mera, Tula, Tempest, Atlantis, the surface, and even Jackson—could cause a rift from which the Aquamen might never recover!

MONKEY PRINCE #1

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: DC)

MONKEY PRINCE #1

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG

Variant by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant by ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN

1:50 variant by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Team variant by Zao Dao

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



Introducing the newest hero in the DCU, the great sage, equal to the heavens, better than his predecessor the legendary Monkey King, even better than the Justice League—and definitely the Teen Titans—(actually, all the heroes combined), everyone put your hands together for…the Monkey Prince! Marcus Sun moves around a lot because his adoptive parents are freelance henchpeople, so this month he finds himself as the new kid at Gotham City High School, where a mysterious man with pig features asks Marcus to walk through a water curtain to reveal himself as who Marcus really is…someone who has adventured through The Journey to the West, can transform into 72 different formations, can clone himself using his hairs, and is called…the Monkey Prince!

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUICIDE SQUAD: BLAZE #1

Written by SIMON SPURRIER

Art and cover by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by MATÍAS BERGARA

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | 8 ½" x 10 7/8"

Prestige Plus

ON SALE 2/8/22



17+

The attacks begin without warning. Brutal, sudden…cannibalistic. A metahuman with all the power of Superman but none of his humanity. An unstoppable being ruled only by hunger and instinct, striking at random across the world. To stop this threat, Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark have been assigned to corral, nursemaid, and if necessary execute five deadly new recruits: the expendable products of a secret government procedure called BLAZE. They're ordinary prisoners, endowed with incredible power…and the certain knowledge that it'll burn through them like wildfire. They have six months to live, maximum. If you're staring down life in prison, maybe that's a good deal—especially if you're Michael Van Zandt, desperate to reunite with the mad lover who forsook you after your Bonnie-and-Clyde crime spree.

But that power? It's surprisingly transferable. As each member of the Squad dies…the others get stronger. What would a hardened criminal do with that knowledge? Worse yet: What would a desperate, lovesick idiot do with it? One thing's certain: this time the Suicide Squad's bitten off more than it can chew. Win or lose—they all burn.

Simon Spurrier and Aaron Campbell, the creative team behind the critically acclaimed John Constantine: Hellblazer, have been turned loose on the one DC title even more horrific and blackhearted than that one! We suggest you brace yourselves…

WEIRD LOVE TALES #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

WEIRD LOVE TALES #1

Written by REX OGLE, RICH DOUEK, COLLIN KELLY,

JACKSON LANZING, RAM V, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, DEVIN GRAYSON, and others

Art by GERALDO BORGES, CHRISTIAN DUCE, PHIL HESTER,

ANDE PARKS, JON SOMMARIVA, ROGER ROBINSON, and others

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by AMANDA CONNER

$9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Perfect bound

ON SALE 2/8/22



Ahhhh! Can you smell that? Love is in the air again, and we're here to warm your heart and brighten your soul with eight timeless tales of…weird love? Sorry, hold on, I just need to read that again. Yup, that says weird love. Well, all right. Looks like we've got stories of a love as old as Jurassic time on Dinosaur Island, a bromance between Peacemaker and his eagle sidekick Eagly, and a first date you never saw coming. Oh wow, these really do sound sweet and heartwarming! So c'mon, let your freak flag fly and get weird this Valentine's Day with us for Weird Love Tales #1!

DC February 2022 Spotlight graphic novels and collections

BATMAN VOL. 5: FEAR STATE

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN VOL. 5: FEAR STATE

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ and BENGAL

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-430-1

ON SALE 3/15/22



The Batman: The Joker War creative team of James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez continue their epic run with Gotham City on the brink of a violent evolutionary path and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaching a fever pitch! The Magistrate now has full support from the mayor to handle high-level law enforcement in Gotham and has branded the Dark Knight public enemy number one. Batman must also contend with the return of the Scarecrow, who pursues his own terrifying agenda as he takes this chaotic moment to launch his Fear State!

ROBIN VOL. 1: THE LAZARUS TOURNAMENT

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ROBIN VOL. 1: THE LAZARUS TOURNAMENT

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV and JORGE CORONA

Cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-433-2

ON SALE 3/15/22



Are you ready to rumble? After learning of the deadly League of Lazarus tournament, Damian Wayne has a new mission: to win the tournament and prove he is the greatest fighter in the DCU—but first he must find the secret island where it takes place! Presenting a brand-new solo Robin series for the son of Batman that forces him to find his own path away from both sides of his family! Who is the mysterious Flatline? Why does Mother Soul take such a keen interest in the son of Batman? Did Robin just literally get his heart ripped out of his chest in the first 30 pages? This volume collects Robin #1-6 and a special prelude story from Batman #106 and Detective Comics #1034.

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE COMPLETE COLLECTION

Written by WARREN ELLIS

Art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

$29.99 | 296 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-431-8

ON SALE 3/15/22



The World's Greatest Detective buried alive.

Once a week, rain or shine, Alfred Pennyworth walks to a little cemetery plot on the Wayne Manor grounds. He meticulously tends to Thomas and Martha Wayne's headstones, plinths, and slabs: weeding, cleaning, polishing. But how much longer before there's another Wayne memorial to tend to? Batman's current case forces him to inhabit the mind of a murder victim with a half-eaten face—sending him on a collision course with an enemy who has infiltrated every part of Gotham. Every corner Batman turns leads him one step closer to his own grave!

In The Batman's Grave Complete Collection, Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, one of the most legendary creative partnerships of the modern age, reunite for a story about life, death, and the questions most are too afraid to ask.

GREEN LANTERN: ALLIANCE

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

GREEN LANTERN: ALLIANCE

Written by MINH LÊ

Art and cover by ANDIE TONG

$9.99 US | 144 pages | 5-1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-380-0

ON SALE 4/26/22



The creative team behind Green Lantern: Legacy brings back Tai Pham in the action-packed sequel we've been waiting for!

It's only been a few months since Green Lantern Tai Pham inherited his ring from his Bà and defeated his nemesis, Xander Griffin. But Tai knows their last battle was only the beginning, and even though no one believes him, Tai is determined to prove that Xander is up to his old tricks again.

When a string of fires start popping up around Coast City, Tai finds himself stretched thin as he struggles to keep up with school, training, working at the store, and following Xander's trail. That is, until a new hero, Kid Flash, shows up on the scene with an offer to help. Can the heroes find the arsonist before it's too late?

DEATH: THE DELUXE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DEATH: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by NEIL GAIMAN

Art by CHRIS BACHALO, MARK BUCKINGHAM, and others

Cover by DAVE McKEAN

$29.99 US | 320 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-518-6

ON SALE 4/5/22



17+

Offered again! From the pages of Newbery Medal-winner Neil Gaiman's The Sandman comes fan-favorite character Death in a deluxe hardcover edition collecting her solo adventures! This volume features Death: The High Cost of Living and Death: The Time of Your Life, plus all of her other key appearances throughout the Sandman Universe.

MILESTONES IN HISTORY

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

MILESTONES IN HISTORY

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN, ALICE RANDALL, TOURÉ, MICHAEL HARRIOT, and more

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by CHRISCROSS

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

$9.99 US | 96 pages | Prestige Format | One-shot

ON SALE 2/15/22



Celebrate Black History Month the Milestone way, as the superpowered citizens of Dakota (including Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and more) narrate the true stories of Black trailblazers from across human history! Witness the military campaigns of Hannibal and the Queen of Sheba, the literary accomplishments of Alexandre Dumas, the World War One dogfights of Eugene Bullard against the legendary Red Baron, and many, many more, all written and drawn by a who's-who of comics and literary talent!

STATIC: SEASON ONE

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

STATIC: SEASON ONE

Written by VITA AYALA and REGINALD HUDLIN

Art by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, CHRISCROSS,

DENYS COWAN, and others

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$29.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-421-9

ON SALE 2/22/22



You've been waiting for his comeback for nearly a decade—and at long last, the most famous face of the Milestone Universe has made his shocking return!

Bullied nerd Virgil Hawkins wasn't the kind of kid you'd normally find on the streets at the protest—but like everyone else in the city of Dakota, he was fed up. Unfortunately, the first time he stood up to raise his voice, the world turned upside-down. The experimental tear gas released that day left some of his classmates maimed or dead… but it left Virgil, and others, with stunning new abilities. Virgil has power inside him now—real power, the ability to channel and manipulate electromagnetic fields—but there's anger burning inside him, too. What is he supposed to do about all of this? And first and foremost—what is he supposed to do about his bullies, now that they've got super-powers too?

A dynamic creative team of new comics voices and Milestone Media veterans have joined forces to open up a fresh chapter in the story of the most iconic Black teen superhero in comics history! Collects Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 and Static: Season One #1-6.

BATWING: LUKE FOX

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BATWING: LUKE FOX

Written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and JUSTIN GRAY

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and others

Cover by MIKE McKONE

$29.99 US | 384 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-420-2

ON SALE 2/15/22



Son of Wayne Enterprises tech guru Lucius Fox, young Luke Fox is brilliant, brave, and rebellious—and now, he's the newest member of Batman, Inc.! When the original Batwing walks away from crime-fighting, the Dark Knight recruits Luke to take up the mantle as a global representative in the war on crime. His assignments as the Batman's newest agent will take him from Africa to Italy to a side of Gotham City that he's never imagined.

MISTER MIRACLE: THE GREAT ESCAPE

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

MISTER MIRACLE: THE GREAT ESCAPE

Written by VARIAN JOHNSON

Art and cover by DANIEL ISLES

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9"| Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-125-7

ON SALE 1/18/22



Scott Free wants nothing more than to leave Apokolips for planet Earth, and he knows exactly how to do it. But his plan never involved falling in love with the head of the Female Furies, Big Barda—the one person tasked with ensuring he never escapes. From Varian Johnson, the author of the Coretta Scott King Author Honor book The Parker Inheritance, and Afrofuturist artist Daniel Isles (a.k.a. DirtyRobot) comes the story of an escape plan that will take a miracle to pull off. Luckily for Scott, everyone calls him Mister Miracle! Okay, no one calls him that…yet.

REPRESENT!

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

REPRESENT!

Written by Christian Cooper, Jesse Holland, Regine Sawyer, Nadira Jamerson, Tara Roberts, Dominike "Domo" Stanton,

Onyekachi Akalonu, N. Stephen Harris, Justin Ellis, Frederick Joseph, Gabe Eltaeb, Dan Liburd, Keah Brown,

and Camrus Johnson

Art by Alitha Martinez, Doug Braithwaite, Eric Battle, Brittney Williams, Yancey Labat, Dominike "Domo" Stanton,

Valentine De Landro, N. Stephen Harris, Travel Foreman, Keron Grant, Gabe Eltaeb, Koi Turnbull, Don Hudson,

and Tony Akins

Cover by Darran Robinson

$24.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-419-6

ON SALE 2/1/22



Stories of personal experiences, unheard voices, and social revolution.

New voices present relevant, topical visions of social change and personal histories, some true-to-life while others are semi-fictionalized accounts of real experiences. All have one thing in common—innovative styles and compelling stories which examine how our culture builds understanding, tracing society's arc toward justice as we evolve in pursuit of a more just and compassionate world. Includes talent spotlights.

DC HORROR PRESENTS THE CONJURING: THE LOVER

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

DC HORROR PRESENTS THE CONJURING: THE LOVER

Written by DAVID L. JOHNSON-MCGOLDRICK, REX OGLE, SCOTT SNYDER, CHE GRAYSON, TIM SEELEY, RAY FAWKES, and DOMO STANTON

Art by GARRY BROWN, DAVE JOHNSON, DENYS COWAN, JUAN FERREYRA, KELLEY JONES, CHRISTOPHER MITTEN, and DOMO STANTON

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$24.99 US | 136 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-508-7

ON SALE 3/8/22



17+

The terrifying debut of the tie-in to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It begins here, with a story that's bursting at the seams with clues about the Conjuring's latest villainess...Meet Jessica. Jessica just returned to her freshman year of college after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester's poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she'd never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched. She soon comes to realize that something evil made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman? Read this nerve-racking tale, creepily crafted by Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It screenwriter David L. Johnson-McGoldrick and Rex Ogle with heart-stopping art from Garry Brown and chill-inducing covers by Bill Sienkiewicz, to find out! Featuring backup stories from the famed artifact room by some of comics best and creepiest creators! Collecting issues 1-5.

DC February 2022 comic books

ACTION COMICS #1040

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ACTION COMICS #1040

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON and SHAWN ALDRIDGE

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI and ADRIANA MELO

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant cover by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Black history month variant by ALEXIS FRANKLIN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



Superman has become a force to be reckoned with inside Warworld's arena, and Mongul questions his decision to keep his enemies alive. As Superman's new Phaelosian ally Kryl-Ux teaches him new ways to fight without powers, he starts to win Warzoons over to his cause…but someone within his inner circle finds their allegiances tested. Meanwhile, the elusive Midnighter uses his talents to find the missing members of the Authority.

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

AQUAMAN: THE BECOMING #6

Written by BRANDON THOMAS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



Final issue, leading directly into the Aquamen #1 launch! Alongside family old and new, Jackson Hyde races to stop the next big undersea terrorist attack—and this time, Mera's the target! But if he hopes to overcome his greatest enemy yet and protect the people he loves most, he'll have to stop waiting for someone to give him permission to lead. It's time for Jackson to reach out and take the mantle of Aquaman!

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW – DEEP TARGET #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

AQUAMAN/GREEN ARROW – DEEP TARGET #5

Written by CHUCK BROWN and BRANDON THOMAS

Art by RONAN CLIQUET

Cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

Variant cover by EJIKURE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



Bang! Zoom! To the moon?! After finding themselves stranded on the moon, Aquaman and Green Arrow work to get back to Earth. The problem is that this isn't the Earth either of them remember! Scorpio has once again altered the timeline to resemble something a little more...Jurassic?!

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #5

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DANI

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



Like layers of skin peeled back by madness, Dr. Joy finally comes face to face with the absurd, gaping maw of the one true order of the world. With only the fires of Azrael and Detective Stone's hatred lighting the way, what chance do our poor Arkhamites have at survival as they descend into that which lies beneath all things? Join us for the penultimate chapter of Arkham City: The Order of the World and see the truth for yourself.

BATGIRLS #3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATGIRLS #3

WRITTEN BY BECKY CLOONAN AND MICHAEL W. CONRAD

ART AND COVER BY JORGE CORONA

VARIANT COVER BY KIM JACINTO

1:25 VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | $4.99 US VARIANT (CARD STOCK)

ON SALE 2/8/22



The Batgirls' investigation leads them to believe new street artist Tutor is responsible for putting innocent Gothamites under trance, using his murals and then stealing their stuff. Luckily for them, Tutor is hosting an underground art show at the old shipyard tonight, so Babs and the Batgirls go undercover as attendees, so the Batgirls can prove to Babs once and for all that Tutor's the one behind all the strange crimes! And to make matters worse, Babs bumps into Tutor's ex at the event! Oof!

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN VS. BIGBY! A WOLF IN GOTHAM #6

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by BRIAN LEVEL and JAY LEISTEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



17+

The crossover event concludes here! Now that they know the true power in Bookworm's possession, Batman and Bigby must race across Gotham to put an end to a plan that's already plunged the city into flames. But when they arrive, it looks like Bookworm has somehow found the strength necessary to take on Batman…a fight he'll have to manage on his own, as Bigby goes up against a surprising foe from Fabletown!

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #2

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



Bruce Wayne's journey toward becoming the Dark Knight has begun, and he has many hard lessons to learn before his education is complete. His adventure begins in the City of Lights, Paris, where he'll train with a world-renowned cat burglar and come into contact with a horrifying serial killer stalking the city's wealthy elite…

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #12

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #12

Written by VITA AYALA, MARK RUSSELL, RAM V, and MOHALE MASHIGO

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA, KARL MOSTERT, ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN,

and MOHALE MASHIGO

Cover by KARL MOSTERT and TRISH MULVIHILL

Variant covers by JORGE MOLINA and ANAND RADHAKRISHNAN

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

ON SALE 2/8/22



Ace the Bat-Hound is locked away in a secret lab run by super-villains! Batman and Zatanna have to pick up the pieces after a magical catastrophe. Wight Witch and Ghost-Maker meet students of their sensei they never knew. Eternity's crimes hit home.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #10

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by CLAY MANN

Variant covers by TRAVIS CHAREST, JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 (All covers card stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



17+

Don't mess with Catwoman! As our three storylines experience a rare moment of convergence, Selina fights for her life against The Joker and her own daughter, Batwoman. What secrets from her deadly friendship with the Clown Prince of Crime will cause this row between mother and child? Find out in an action-packed issue that proves this cat can fight!

BLACK MANTA #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

BLACK MANTA #6

Written by CHUCK BROWN

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 $4.99 | US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



Final issue, leading directly into the Aquamen #1 launch! It's villain versus villain as Black Manta fights to stop Devil Ray, whose eyes are set on Atlantis but whose ambitions might very well bring about the end of the world. Will Manta finally be able to own his roots, his power, and his flaws to save Atlantis…and himself?

BLUE & GOLD #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

BLUE & GOLD #7

Written by DAN JURGENS

Art and cover by RYAN SOOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 8

ON SALE 2/15/22



Blue & Gold Restoration is up and running, with Booster Gold and Blue Beetle taking on any number of strange cases, from paranormal extremes to lost civilizations, ancient aliens, gateways to other dimensions, and even super-villains looking for help in going straight! But what happens when one of the threats turns out to be an old friend? Guest-starring Jaime Reyes as the Blue Beetle!

CATWOMAN #40

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

CATWOMAN #40

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DÉKAL

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



If I told you that there is a whole retro-glam apartment building in Gotham called the Trixie that houses mob wives, side chicks, and mistresses, and Catwoman has secretly taken a whole floor to herself eavesdropping on mob wives and mistresses to blackmail them, would you believe me? Of course you wouldn't, because the last thing you want is to be caught knowing those truths at the only place in Gotham you can actually get away with murder.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #4

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #4

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BENGAL

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by BENGAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



The arrival of the Els by spaceship 19 years earlier was a pivotal moment for the kingdom, and a prophecy was born! But what were those early years like for the Els, and how did they come to be monarchs of the kingdom? And what catastrophic event triggered everything that was to follow?

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SOUL PLUMBER #5

Written by MARCUS PARKS and HENRY ZEBROWSKI

Art and cover by JOHN McCREA

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



Interdimensional beings, profane social media goddesses, and Vatican-sanctioned assassins, oh my! The weird gets weirder as the deadly and the bizarre converge around Edgar Wiggins in Soul Plumber's penultimate chapter!

DC VS. VAMPIRES #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

DC VS. VAMPIRES #5

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



The future of the world is at stake as a battle to the death ensues between Batman and Hal Jordan! Will the vampiric Green Lantern be too much for the Dark Knight? Will the future of humanity be in the hands of…Jayna, vampire slayer? The bloody, bestselling series continues!

DEATHSTROKE INC. #6

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

DEATHSTROKE INC. #6

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by PAOLO PANTALENA

Cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by IVAN TAO

1:25 variant cover by ALEX GARNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



The reign of king Deathstroke begins!

After the shocking truth about T.R.U.S.T. is revealed, Deathstroke finds himself the leader of a new army. Does he use that army for good or evil? Can Black Canary escape and warn the Justice League that there is a new force in the DCU?

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM #10

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by MIKE BOWDEN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Black and White | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



Jason Todd, a.k.a. Peacekeeper Red, and Hunter Panic are helpless to do anything but watch as the new Batman battles his greatest enemy for the first time! Meanwhile, the secret villain who has been the mastermind behind everything since the beginning of Future State: Gotham makes a move that will have repercussions for the entire Bat-Family!

GREEN LANTERN #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

GREEN LANTERN #11

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by TOM RANEY and MARCO SANTUCCI

Cover by BERNARD CHANG and ALEX SINCLAIR

Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

Black history month variant cover by ALEXIS FRANKLIN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



Not even the combined power of the ex-Green Lanterns, Jo Mullein, and the United Planets can stop the Anti-Guardian! Will John Stewart arrive in time to defeat the threat, and do his new powers even stand a chance? The battle for the fate of the Green Lantern Corps and the entire universe hangs in the balance in the penultimate issue of the "Last Lanterns" arc!

HARLEY QUINN #12

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

HARLEY QUINN #12

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



If Superman had to deal with a bomb on a runaway train barreling toward Gotham, he'd just throw the whole thing into outer space like a football. Zatanna would do some cool magic thing. Aquaman would, like, summon an army of bomb-defusing dolphins or something. But I'm Harley Quinn…and I can't do any of those things. So how am I gonna defuse the bomb, save Kevin, and stop Keepsake from destroying Gotham? Well...I'm workin' on it, okay? Don't rush me! But I've definitely, certainly, without a doubt got it handled. Probably.

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: THE EAT. BANG! KILL. TOUR #6

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art and cover by MAX SARIN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



17+

Ivy seeks out Vixen's help to defeat Mephitic and save Harley before time runs out! Meanwhile, Gordon gets an anonymous invitation to Detroit. And a new friend changes the way Ivy views relationships in this series finale!

THE HUMAN TARGET #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

THE HUMAN TARGET #5

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 5 of 12 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



17+

Christopher Chance, a.k.a. the Human Target, will be dead in a few days, but nothing will stop him from solving his own murder. His investigation into the JLI intensifies, and he sets his sights on the Martian Manhunter…but what piece does J'onn J'onzz add to the puzzle?



JUSTICE LEAGUE #73

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE #73

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and WADE VON GRAWBADGER

Cover by ANICK PAQUETTE and NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

Variant cover by KYLE HOTZ

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



"Lords of Chaos" part two! The Justice League and Justice League Dark team up to navigate the remade world of chaos. All the heroes must come together to save what's left of the world they have dedicated their lives to protecting. But has Doctor Fate gone bad? Oh no, he has.

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE INCARNATE #4

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and DENNIS CULVER

Art by CHRIS BURNHAM and ANDREI BRESSAN

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 5 | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



THIS ISSUE…A HERO DIES!

Doctor Multiverse discovers there is a threat greater than Darkseid! Is the Justice League Incarnate's only option to work with the Lord of Apokolips? Meanwhile, on Earth-7, Orion and Aquawoman lead the rest of the team to gain control of the Oblivion Engine! But by the time this issue is over…a member of Justice League Incarnate meets their end!

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS.THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS.THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | $4 .99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



"The Gold Lantern Saga" part two! Who is the Gold Lantern? And what does his power source have to do with the Great Darkness? Is the Gold Lantern everything it promises to be? The Justice League and Legion of Super-Heroes team up and travel to each other's time periods to unravel the mysteries that have led them to the precipice of this Great Darkness.

NIGHTWING #89

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

NIGHTWING #89

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by BENGAL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



Superman/Nightwing crossover! Years ago,when Robin took his first uncertain steps away from Batman as his own hero, Superman stepped in and offered Dick Grayson crucial advice, support, and a name: Nightwing. Now it's time for Nightwing to return the favor. To be concluded in Superman: Son of Kal-El #9 in March!

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS #5

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS and VITA AYALA

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

Cover by DARRYL BANKS

Variant cover by JUNI BA

Black history month variant cover by ALEXIS FRANKLIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



The monster behind Doom's Doorway revealed! Medusa is back and wants the Amazons to pay for the years of imprisonment she suffered in Tartarus. Now our queen must fight her to secure a future for her sisters. Will she deliver the killing blow or show mercy for a woman scorned by Man's World? Plus, a look into Nubia's past gives us a preview of her future!

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ONE-STAR SQUADRON #3

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by STEVE LIEBER

$$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6

ON SALE 2/1/22



Things just keep getting worse for Red Tornado as he's called in to face his most ferocious foe yet…the Board! This group of money-hungry investors are willing to do just about anything to turn a profit, and that could mean the end of Heroz4U. Now, as the company's stock plummets, our hero questions why he got into the lifesaving business in the first place. When the time comes, will there be anyone left to save him?

PENNYWORTH #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

PENNYWORTH #7

Written by SCOTT BRYAN WILSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 7

ON SALE 2/8/22



From the Russian tundra to the Giza Plateau, from the past to the present, Alfred Pennyworth has quite literally traversed the globe to find answers. Now only one thing stands between Alfred and the truth…but that one thing is the killing machine known as KGBeast! Alfred's odyssey of espionage and betrayal comes to its thrilling conclusion!

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

REFRIGERATOR FULL OF HEADS #4

Written by RIO YOUERS

Art by TOM FOWLER

Cover by MARCIO TAKARA

Variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



Now that Cal and Arlene's secret is out to the bloodthirsty biker gang scouring Brody Island for the magical axe in their possession, the heads are truly rolling…and if they plan to get out alive, they're going to need an ally—someone who knows exactly what that axe can do! Someone like, for example, June Branch? Unfortunately, June is a little…tied up at the moment…

ROBIN #11

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

ROBIN #11

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

1:25 variant cover by CRYSTAL KUNG

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



They survived the League of Lazarus tournament! Damian, Flatline, Ravager, and Connor Hawke celebrate with the rest of the fighters, but their party quickly turns into another deadly fight! Secret crushes are revealed, hearts are broken, and Hawke has one last confrontation with an old enemy before he can return to his former life!

ROBINS #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

ROBINS #4

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



The Robins are splintered after the events in the graveyard. On their own and on the hunt for the distributor of the SKP Tech, the former sidekicks are on the warpath, tearing through Gotham and Blüdhaven following any and all leads. But while the Robins descend on the criminal underworld, where has Tim Drake disappeared to?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #114

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #114

Written by SHOLLY FISCH

Art and cover by VALERIO CHIOLA

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 2/15/22



The Coolsville police station is being haunted by a monstrous mobster and his ghostly goons! Is it a cover for a jailbreak? A distraction to keep the police too busy to stop a daring crime elsewhere in the city? Or could the monsters be real? It's up to Scooby and the gang to unravel the clues and crack the mystery—that is, if they can ever get out of the cell they've accidentally locked themselves in!



SUICIDE SQUAD #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUICIDE SQUAD #12

Written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA and JULIO FERREIRA

Cover by EDUARDO PANSICA, JULIO FERREIRA, and MARCELO MAIOLO

Variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



Rick Flag attacks!

The Squad has their hands full with the marvel that is Earth-8, and soon learn that this "test" was actually just a decoy for Waller's real Suicide Squad. If they're going to get off Earth-8, they'll have to get through a whole other Squad in the process! And just as Flag is about to take down Waller once and for all, he's betrayed by a double agent in his ranks!

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #6

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK #6

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by SCOTT KOLIN

Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Variant cover by TIM SEELEY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



The final battle for domination of all life on Earth begins! But there's a new player in the game, and Defacer and King Shark will have to get over their differences fast or they won't even get the chance to evolve or die!

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW #8

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by BILQUIS EVELY

Variant cover by JANAINA MEDIEROS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 8 of 8 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



Krem's fate revealed! As Supergirl continues her battle against the Brigands, Ruthye squares off against this most vile villain in hopes of avenging her father and completing their mission. Will justice be served on both accounts? Or will our heroes fail? You won't want to miss thrilling conclusion of the acclaimed miniseries that has changed Kara Zor-El for good!

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #8

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #8

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



Henry Bendix's plans for ultimate control threaten every superhero on Earth. And, in trying to stand against the dictator of Gamorra, Superman makes himself a target of business and world leaders. He is seen by too many as a force that must be stopped. How much can even a Man of Steel stand against before he bends?

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #2

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | 8 ½" × 10 7/8"| Prestige Plus

ON SALE 2/22/22



17+

Alec Holland has been summoned back to the land of the living by the decrepit John Constantine himself…which is quite the surprise to the Parliament of Trees. In exchange for a peaceful eternity within the Green, he was to stay out of their affairs. With lives at risk, Alec refuses, but his conviction comes at a cost—if Alec dies in this stolen body, defending the last vestiges of humanity…he's gone for good!

TASK FORCE Z #5

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

TASK FORCE Z #5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by PHILIP TAN and DANIEL HENRIQUES

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



Heads? Everyone gets eaten by a zombie. Tails? Aw, who am I kidding…everyone's going to get eaten by a zombie. It's always a trick question when Two-Face is involved…and Harvey Dent's role in this whole zombie Suicide Squad thing (zombicide? Is this a Zombicide Zquad?) is a whole lot weirder than you think it is. Or maybe not, I don't know you. What are you still reading this solicit for? Get out there and read Task Force Z!

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #12

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #12

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by MIKE NORTON

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by FICO OSSIO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/22/22



It's all come down to this! As their lives are literally tumbling down around them, the Titans must contend with the betrayal of their most troubled student—who has just unmasked themselves as Red X—plus a familiar face from deep in their darkest days, determined to exact an unholy vengeance upon Nightwing. In the end, after the epic collision of past, present, and future, who and what of Teen Titans Academy will still be standing?

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #11

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #11

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by RANDY ELLIOTT

Cover by EDDY BARROWS and EBER FERREIRA

$2.99 US | 32 pages | 11 of 12

ON SALE 2/8/22



When a museum exhibit celebrating the world's greatest detectives is raided by a ghost, Batman and Mystery Inc. are ready to lend a hand (and some paws!), but newsman Jack Ryder wants to be part of the story…as the sometimes-hero known as the Creeper! Can they work together to discover who's behind the fright at the museum?

THE FLASH #779

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE FLASH #779

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by FERNANDO PASARIN and MATT RYAN

Cover by BRANDON PETERSON

Variant cover by JORGE CORONA

Black history month variant cover by ALEXIS FRANKLIN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



Unexpected heroes arrive to help the Flash in his final confrontation with Eclipso. Can Wally West move fast enough to save the universe? Find out in part three of "the Eclipso War!"

THE JOKER #12

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

THE JOKER #12

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and CAM SMITH

Punchline backup written by JAMES TYNION IV and SAM JOHNS

Punchline backup art by BELÉN ORTEGA

Variant covers by GERARDO ZAFFINO and JONBOY MEYERS

1:25 variant cover by JAMES STOKOE

$5.99 US | 40 pages

ON SALE 2/8/22



There are dark, sinister secrets in the world, and then there are the secrets held by the infamous Sampson family on their compound down in Texas! Jim Gordon is about to enter a hell he never imagined to save…The Joker?

Punchline Backup: The Trial of Punchline grows volatile as the Royal Flush Gang makes their biggest and most wicked move in Gotham Ever. Punchline's endgame is here!

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #7

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

THE JOKER PRESENTS: A PUZZLEBOX #7

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by JESUS MERINO, MIKE NORTON, and VICENTE CIFUENTES

Cover by CHIP ZDARSKY

Variant cover by REILLY BROWN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 7 of 7 | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



The final pieces fall into place! The Joker's tale has come to an explosive end and has blown up in everyone's faces. Now Commissioner Gordon is racing to pick up the pieces, but various attacks across Gotham City culminate in an assault on the GCPD itself. Who is behind them and why? The answer to that riddle will make you laugh and laugh and laugh.

TITANS UNITED #6

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

TITANS UNITED #6

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by JOSE LUIS and JONAS TRINDADE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 7 | $4.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



Blackfire victorious! Earth has fallen to the queen of the Tamaraneans, with the Titans completely at her mercy…all except one. It's a family reunion like no other as Starfire faces her sister with a surprising ally in tow. And all the time Black Zero wrestles with his new identity…Is he ready to leave being Superboy behind?

WONDER WOMAN #784

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN #784

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and VITA AYALA

Art by MARCIO TAKARA and SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Variant cover by WILL MURAI

$4.99 | 40 pages | $5.99 US Variant (Card Stock)

ON SALE 2/8/22



Wonder Woman versus the Shining Knight? As our hero seeks to stop the Image Maker, this warrior reveals his true intentions. But is he friend or foe? If Diana wants to save the world, she's going to need all the allies she can get! Then, in our backup story, a plot to overthrow the Themyscirans simmers as Queen Faruka II plans to resume her rightful place among the Amazons.

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN: EVOLUTION #4

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by MIKE HAWTHORNE

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$3.99 | 32 pages | 4 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/15/22



Wrenched away from Earth and marooned on an alien world, Wonder Woman must stand trial as Earth's proxy as alien gods determine if humankind even deserves to exist. Diana believes she's the equal to any challenge placed in front of her, but even she is not ready to take on the entire Justice League in a battle with no quarter asked and none given! Wonder Woman goes cosmic with writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and artist Mike Hawthorne (Deadpool, Daredevil).

WORLD OF KRYPTON #3

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

WORLD OF KRYPTON #3

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by MICHAEL AVON OEMING

Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | $4.99 US Variant (Card stock)

ON SALE 2/1/22



As evidence of Krypton's environmental precarity mounts, the ruling council fights even harder to hide behind the myth of utopia. But a refusal to confront the problem is truly a refusal to attempt a solution! Zod is determined to force their hands and turns to his old friend Jor-El for backup, but their methods may be too dissimilar.



DC February 2022 collections

ABSOLUTE MULTIVERSITY

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

ABSOLUTE MULTIVERSITY

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by IVAN REIS, FRANK QUITELY, JIM LEE, and others

Cover by RIAN HUGHES

$99.99 US | 620 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-561-2

ON SALE 7/19/22



Grant Morrison's masterpiece is now collected in an oversize Absolute format! Join DC heroes from 52 alternate Earths as they band together to battle a menace that spans the entire Multiverse. Featuring artwork by Ivan Reis (Justice League), Frank Quitely (All-Star Superman), Jim Lee (Batman), and many others, this volume collects all the issues from the Multiversity series, including the director's cuts editions, plus loads of extras!

CHALLENGE OF THE SUPER SONS

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

CHALLENGE OF THE SUPER SONS

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by MAX RAYNOR, JORGE CORONA, and EVAN STANLEY

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$16.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-510-0

ON SALE 3/29/22



The boys are back! Picking up where the sensational Adventures of the Super Sons left off, the son of Batman and the son of Superman are back in the spotlight and ready to give evil a good spanking. A mysterious woman from beyond time has appeared to the DCU's favorite sons, and her arrival heralds certain doom (that's a hint, everyone) for things to come! It's a time-twisting adventure that casts our favorite super-spawn as the saviors of the Justice League—battling the likes of Vandal Savage, Felix Faust, and heavy grocery bags along the way!

GOTHAM CENTRAL OMNIBUS

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

GOTHAM CENTRAL OMNIBUS

Written by ED BRUBAKER and GREG RUCKA

Art and cover by MICHAEL LARK

$99.99 US | 968 pages | 7 1/4" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-563-6

ON SALE 4/12/22



Offered again! Grizzled police veteran Harvey Bullock, Captain Maggie Sawyer, Detective Renee Montoya, and the rest of the GCPD are the law force that stands between order and complete anarchy in Gotham City. In this modern crime noir, Gotham's Finest work around the clock to not only keep the world's most dangerous criminals off the streets…but also to clean up the mess left behind by Batman's vigilantism. Collects the full 40-issue series.

HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

$19.99 US | 152 pages | 8 ½" x 10 7/8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-521-6

ON SALE 4/26/2022

17+

From Tom Taylor, the writer of the smash-hit Superman: Son of Kal-El, and Darick Robertson, the co-creator of The Boys! A wealthy man plummets from the sky and is skewered on a church spire, angel wings attached to his back. More deaths follow, and Detective Aisha Bukhari is stumped—until she's visited by John Constantine, who's found the link to a moment in his and Aisha's misspent youth. But even if this is his fault, will Constantine lift a finger to stop it? Collects Hellblazer: Rise and Fall #1-3.

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER VOL. 26: THE CURSE OF THE CONSTANTINES

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER VOL. 26: THE CURSE OF THE CONSTANTINES

Written by PETER MILLIGAN and JAMIE DELANO

Art by GUISEPPE CAMUNCOLI, STEFANO LANDINI, SIMON BISLEY, and others

Cover by SIMON BISLEY

$34.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-498-1

ON SALE 3/15/22



17+

The series conclusion sends Constantine on a mission to find his long-lost nephew! Plus, what's the mystery behind the Suicide Bridge and what would the future be like if Constantine gave up magic? Find out in John Constantine, Hellblazer Vol. 26: The Curse of the Constantines, collecting Hellblazer #292-300, Hellblazer Annual #1, and Hellblazer Special: Bad Blood #1-4.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES FIVE YEARS LATER OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES FIVE YEARS LATER OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by MARY BIERBAUM, TOM BIERBAUM, TOM McCRAW, MARK WAID, and others

Art by STUART IMMONEN, CHRIS SPROUSE, ADAM HUGHES, COLLEEN DORAN, and others

Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE and KARL STORY

$150.00 US | 1,328 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-557-5

ON SALE 4/12/22



Picking up right after the first volume, this second omnibus edition shows an older, wiser Legion teaming up with their younger counterparts to protect what's left of humanity after the destruction of Earth. The stakes have never been higher as Zero Hour approaches. Collects Legion of Super-Heroes #40-61, Legion of Super-Heroes Annual #4-5, L.E.G.I.O.N. #69-70, Legionnaires #1-18, Legionnaires Annual #1, and Valor #20-23.

NEW GODS BOOK TWO: ADVENT OF DARKNESS

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

NEW GODS BOOK TWO: ADVENT OF DARKNESS

Written by MARK EVANIER, PARIS CULLINS, and RICK HOBERG

Art by PARIS CULLINS, RICK HOBERG, WILLIE BLYBERG, and others

Cover by PARIS CULLINS and AL VEY

$34.99 US | 368 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-559-9

ON SALE 3/22/22



Yuga Khan, the original ruler of Apokolips, returns! After deposing Darkseid and leaving a trail of destruction in his wake, Khan is intent on resuming his quest for the secret of the Source. Can Orion and the New Gods stop him before darkness engulfs the universe? Collects New Gods #15-28.

NEW TEEN TITANS VOL. 13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

NEW TEEN TITANS VOL. 13

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, PAUL LEVITZ, DANN THOMAS, and ROY THOMAS

Art by EDUARDO BARRETO, ROMEO TANGHAL, and others

Cover by EDUARDO BARRETO

$29.99 US | 336 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-809-6

ON SALE 3/8/22



Marv Wolfman's legendary run on The New Teen Titans continues in this collection of late '80s adventures. In this volume, the team joins forces with Infinity, Inc., and must clear the name of a teammate who is framed for murder! Collects The New Teen Titans #32-40, The New Teen Titans Annual #3, and Infinity, Inc. #45.

THE QUESTION BY DENNIS O'NEIL AND DENYS COWAN VOL. 1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE QUESTION BY DENNIS O'NEIL AND DENYS COWAN VOL. 1

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL

Art by DENYS COWAN, RICK MAGYAR, and others

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

$99.99 US | 916 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-547-6

ON SALE 4/26/2

In the corrupt, crime-ridden Hub City, investigative reporter Vic Sage strives to tell his viewers the truth—and faceless philosophical hero the Question uncovers what Sage cannot. But with deadly assassins and political intrigue to contend with, can one man make a difference? Collects stories from The Question #1-27, Green Arrow Annual #1, The Question Annual #1, and Detective Comics Annual #1.

WONDER WOMAN: AGENT OF PEACE VOL. 2

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

WONDER WOMAN: AGENT OF PEACE VOL. 2

Written by LIZ ERICKSON, IVAN COHEN, AMANDA DIEBERT, DANNY LORE, ANDREW WHEELER, ANDREA SHEA, CAVAN SCOTT, BRYAN EDWARD HILL, TIM SEELEY, DAN ABNETT, JOSH TRUJILLO, and CHRISTOS N. GAGE

Art by JOSE LUIS, POP MHAN, AARON LOPRESTI, MARIA LAURA SANAPO, PAUL PELLETIER, ISAAC GOODHART, ANDREA BROCCARDO, V. KENNETH MARION, TOM DERENICK, HENDRY PRASETYA , and NEIL EDWARDS

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-509-4

ON SALE 3/22/22



Wonder Woman soars into new adventures in Wonder Woman: Agent of Peace Vol. 2. Collecting chapters 12-23 of the digital series, the Amazon Princess leaps into action around the globe. Whether it is teaming up with Zatanna on the Las Vegas Strip or working with The Cheetah to take down poachers in Africa, Wonder Woman never wavers in her quest for peace!

