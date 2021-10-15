Aquamen is coming to DC in 2022

DC is apparently prepping a big underwater adventure featuring recent rising star Aquaman (who is finally overcoming decades of being the butt of 'talks to fish' jokes) for 2022 - or should we say, DC is preparing an underwater adventure for Aquamen, as that's the title of a new series teased in a banner atop a variant cover to November 9's Black Manta #3, which you might be getting a first look at right here.

(Image credit: DC)

And no, that isn't a typo.

Doing a little more digging (or is that diving?) what little we can tell you is Aquamen will be co-written by Brandon Thomas of Aquaman: The Becoming and Aquaman/Green Arrow: Deep Target and Chuck Brown, writer of DC's Black Manta limited series.

Given Thomas' current work and the plural tense of the title, a pretty safe assumption is that the new series will involve both Arthur Curry, the original Aquaman, and Jackson Hyde, the former Aqualad who is currently in the process of inheriting the mantle of Aquaman in The Becoming. And considering the Black Manta tie-in, along with Hyde's own relationship to Black Manta as the villain's estranged son, it also seems likely the classic Aquaman foe will be involved.

Perhaps the series will also star former and original Aqualad Garth, also known as Tempest, as DC recently seems to be spreading the wealth of high-profile superhero mantles, sharing them between multiple characters. Batman, Superman, Batgirl, Green Lantern, and The Flash are all iconic superhero identities that feature more than one character sporting the name in current titles.

DC is currently celebrating 80 years of Aquaman, marking the character's 1941 debut in More Fun Comics #73. Incidentally, Green Arrow also debuted in the same issue, hence the Deep Target limited series that pairs the Justice League members on an adventure of their own.

DC has not announced a release date for Aquamen but you might just get a few more details at DC Fandome on Saturday, October 16, but we're not promising anything.

Aquaman has decades of history in the DC Universe, and these are the best Aquaman stories of all time.