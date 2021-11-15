DC's new Batman says goodbye to Gotham, and hello to New York City

Gotham City has been Batman's home for 80 years, but that will be changing soon as both the original Batman (Bruce Wayne) and DC's new Batman (Jace Fox) are picking up sticks and relocating in 2022.

I Am Batman #6 variant cover (Image credit: Khary Randolph/Emilio Lopez (DC))

We already knew Batman is going on a walkabout of sorts , but as for the New Batman, he's moving back to the Batman franchise's original home, New York City.

Yes, that's right... Batman's not originally from Gotham City. When first introduced in 1939's Detective Comics #27, the Dark Knight was operating in New York City. It wasn't until two years later that Gotham City was introduced as his home city in the pages of Batman #4 and Detective Comics #47.

The newly-minted Batman, Jace Fox, will be making his intentions to leave Gotham in February 8, 2022's I Am Batman #6, with both him and the entire Fox family relocating to New York City. According to DC, upcoming storylines in I Am Batman and the Batman family titles will lead Jace, and his father Lucius - owner of Wayne Enterprises - to agree that their family needs to move.

(Image credit: Olivier Coipel/Alex Sinclair (DC))

DC tells Newsarama that this will be a "permanent" move for the I Am Batman title.

"I'm incredibly excited about charting this new direction for Jace and the Fox family," says I Am Batman writer John Ridley. "This new setting is a great opportunity to do some really creative world-building and give Jace his own allies, adversaries, and challenges that will continue to shape and define him as his own character under the cape and cowl."

Titled 'Empire State of Mind,' I Am Batman #6 will be drawn by Ken Lashley, alongside colorist Rex Lokus and letterer Troy Peteri.

DC's Dark Knight has been through a lot of changes over the years - here's a rundown of the biggest changes to Batman.