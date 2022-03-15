DC celebrates Pride 2022 with new anthology and titles starring Tim Drake, Teen Justice, Poison Ivy, and more

DC's annual Pride anthology will return with a new 100-plus page addition in May, but in 2022 that's just the start of the publisher's plans to celebrate its LGBTQIA+ characters and creators.

DC Pride 2022 anthology (Image credit: DC)

DC will also publish a new young adult graphic novel, and four new comic book titles in June featuring Poison Ivy, Nubia, the Teen Justice League of Earth-11, and Tim Drake.

That's in addition to special DC Pride variant covers and other initiatives.

DC Pride 2022, the 104-page prestige format comic, publishes on May 31 featuring an introduction by transgender rights activist and Supergirl actress Nicole Maines along with a teaser of her upcoming DC project.

Featuring a main cover by Phil Jimenez and Arif Prianto, and variant covers by Joshua "Sway" Swaby and Jen Bartel, stories and creative teams in DC Pride 2022 include (but are not limited to):

Alysia Yeoh and Batgirl by Jadzia Axelrod and Lynne Yoshii

by Jadzia Axelrod and Lynne Yoshii Aquaman/Jackson Hyde by Alyssa Wong and W. Scott Forbes

by Alyssa Wong and W. Scott Forbes Green Lantern/Jo Mullein by Tini Howard and Evan Cagle

by Tini Howard and Evan Cagle Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy by Dani Fernandez and Zoe Thorogood

by Dani Fernandez and Zoe Thorogood The Ray by Greg Lockard and Giulio Macaione

by Greg Lockard and Giulio Macaione Superman/Jon Kent by Devin Grayson and Nick Robles

by Devin Grayson and Nick Robles Tim Drake by Travis Moore

by Travis Moore Contributions from J. Bone, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Samantha Dodge, Brittney Williams, and others

New pinups by P. Craig Russell, J.J. Kirby, and more

Then in June, DC will launch four titles, including:

Poison Ivy, a six-issue limited series debuting June 7 by G. Willow Wilson and Marcio Takara, with covers by Jessica Fong, Warren Louw, Nick Robles, Frank Cho, and Dan Mora.

In the series, Ivy leaves Gotham City and sets out to give the world a gift - to heal the damage humanity has done to it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Nubia's story continues in Nubia: Queen of the Amazons, a new four-issue limited series by writer Stephanie Williams and artists Alitha Martinez and Mark Morales, with covers by Khary Randolph, Jae Lee, and Martinez.

Also launching June 7, the new series takes place immediately after May's Nubia: Coronation Special.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

On June 14, Tim Drake's LGBTQIA+ journey continues in DC Pride: Tim Drake Special, a 64-page one-shot special by writer Meghan Fitzmartin and artists Belén Ortega, and Alberto Jimenez Alburquerque, with covers by Ortega and Travis Moore.

The special collects for the first time the high-profile three-part story and December follow-up from 2021's Batman: Urban Legends anthology in which Robin comes to realize for the first time that he has romantic feelings for this male friend Bernard. A new story features a Tim teaming up with his former Young Justice teammates and the Batgirls.

"Tim Drake's 2022 path starts here!" declares DC which seems to suggest there are bigger plans for him later in the year.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

Finally, and also debuting on June 7, Multiversity: Teen Justice by Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore, Marco Failla, and Enrica Eren Angiolini features the return of the Future State Flash Kid Quick (Jess Chambers, DC's first non-binary character) and other young heroes from the gender-swapped Earth-11 of DC's Multiverse.

The six-issue series promises to reveal the secrets of Earth-11's newest heroes and villains and answer what role the mysterious Raven - a "brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past" - will play.

Multiversity: Teen Justice #1 features covers by Robbi Rodriguez, Stephanie Hans, Bengal, and Failla.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

In addition, the previously-announced Galaxy: The Prettiest Star from writer Jadzia Axelrod and artist Jess Taylor will publish on May 17.

The character will first be introduced in one of DC's Free Comic Book Day titles on May 7, which serves as a preview to the young adult graphic novel about Taylor, an alien princess disguised as a human boy in a story about gender identity, romance, "living as your true self," and "shining as bright as the stars."

DC will also publish a series of DC Pride 2022 variant covers. Here's a list of the titles that will feature DC Pride 2022 covers followed by a gallery of some of the cover images:

Amy Reeder - Batman #124

David Talaski - Superman: Son of Kal-El #12

Derek Charm - Action Comics #1044

Joe Phillips - Aquamen #5

Kevin Wada - Nubia: Queen of the Amazons #1

Kris Anka - Poison Ivy #1

Nick Robles - Nightwing #93

Nicole Goux - Wonder Woman #788

Olivier Coipel - Harley Quinn #16

Stephen Byrne - Multiversity: Teen Justice #1

and more.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: DC) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: DC)

DC also has a selection of backlist collections and new collections featuring its LGBTQIA+ characters coming in the next few months which can be found on the publisher's DC Universe Pride hub page on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic book app.

DC Pride 2022 variant cover (Image credit: DC)

Finally, DC and its parent company WarnerMedia will be working in partnership with LGBTQIA+ organizations such as PFLAG National, The Trevor Project, Family Equality, Human Rights Campaign, Athlete Ally, Mermaids (UK), Inside Out (Canada), and more, to celebrate Pride in 2022.

"Through paneling, events, advertising, outreach, and more, these partnerships help to create a more inclusive and compassionate culture for all Super Hero fans and provide resources for readers looking to learn more about these," says the publisher.

Look for more information about the new titles announced soon and DC's full June 2022 solicitations later in March here at Newsarama.

